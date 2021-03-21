GUEST VIEW: Texas’ billion-dollar child care opportunity

Child care is the small, silent engine that drives Texas businesses. It is as simple as this: if our young can’t access quality child care, much of the Texas workforce can’t return to work. The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the essential role child care plays in our economy — it is the overlooked sector that makes all other work possible.

With a billion-dollar infusion by the federal government dedicated to child care, we now have a unique opportunity. First, to ensure that necessary child care locations are open so families can return to work, and second, to enhance the quality of that early learning and care.

Investing these federal dollars to expand access to quality, affordable child care will positively impact our workforce, businesses, and families for years to come.

Practically all industries — especially small businesses — have faced setbacks due to COVID-19 in the form of closures, layoffs, and tremendous economic disruption. No small-business industry has suffered more than licensed child care. Twenty-five percent of all child care centers in Texas closed at least temporarily during the pandemic. And within the first five months of the pandemic, 184 Texas communities became new child care deserts – meaning demand for child care far outweighed supply.

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Workforce Commission are wisely creating a plan for the use of this incoming federal money. The priority is immediate support for struggling providers with a clear eye on increasing quality child care. Funds spent on child care should be spent with accountability and defined outcomes. And because these dollars are a one-shot stimulus, Texas must spend them without creating an ongoing expense to the state after the federal money is gone.

The Legislature is also accountable. If taxpayers are going to pay for quality early learning child care, it should be quality. Three bipartisan bills have been filed this session, which deserve attention and support from legislators, the public and the business community.

Together these three bills will enhance Texas’ ability to:

Increase the quality of early education,

Ensure accountability for how state dollars are spent on child care, and

Provide support to enhance the child care workforce.

House Bill 1792: Rep. Angie Chen Button (R-Richardson) filed HB 1792 to expand the state’s capacity to verify the quality of child care providers and therefore expand families’ access to quality child care.

House Bill 2607: Rep. James Talarico (D-Round Rock) filed HB 2607, which ensures subsidized child care programs participate in the Texas Rising Star quality rating system, providing accountability for public funds allocated to the child care sector.

House Bill 619: Child care is all about the people who provide care to kids, and early educators are among the lowest paid people in the Texas workforce. Rep. Senfronia Thompson (D-Houston) filed HB 619 designed to support the child care workforce and raise compensation and education of child care workers.

Texas has a tremendous opportunity we cannot afford to get wrong. Prudent investment of federal dollars along with passage of key legislation will support small businesses, save taxpayer money and improve academic outcomes for more children. All building a strong economic future for our great state.

The bipartisan emergency investment and bipartisan legislation demonstrates a shared understanding that without quality early learning and child care Texans cannot work and the economy cannot recover.

We have a history of bipartisan support for quality early childhood education in Texas. Our public voice must drive decision-making that takes a long-term view and maximizes this opportunity for the benefit of all of our children and families.

Let’s use the billion dollars in relief funds and the 87th Legislative session to protect our child care providers, increase access to quality child care for young children in Texas, and put our workforce back to work.

Cullen is a partner with Capstar Partners. Holt is CEO of HOLT CAT and chairman of Spurs Sports & Entertainment.