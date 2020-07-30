GUEST VIEW: Texans have opportunity to re-elect President Trump

In less than 100 days, voters across the Lone Star State will be lining up to cast their ballots for candidates that best represent their values to local, state, federal offices. Joe Biden and the Democrat party have embraced radical policies that are out of touch with Texans- open borders, higher taxes, and a Green New Deal which would decimate our economy and assure future generations beholden to foreign interests, just to name a few. However, Texans also have the opportunity to re-elect President Donald Trump to four more years of a strong economy, lower taxes, law and order, and energy independence.

Over the next 100 days, what will matter is how Trump Victory – the Trump Campaign and Republican National Committee’s joint reelection effort – connects with voters to spread the message of the president’s America First agenda and get them to the polls.

Trump Victory recently hired a new wave of staffers that will be deployed to battleground states across the country, Texas included. With these additional 1,500 hires, the RNC is on pace to invest fifty percent more in its field operation than it did in 2016 and eclipse the over two million grassroots volunteers President Obama had in his re-election efforts.

In Texas alone, Trump Victory has recruited thousands of volunteers to connect with voters in the smallest rural communities to bigger urban areas. They have been trained and battle-tested to help elect Republicans from the local, state, and federal levels. We have also registered more voters than in the 2016 cycle and over the 4th of July weekend, our teams across the country were able to register an additional 4,000 Americans!

However, it has not always been smooth sailing.

The coronavirus pandemic touched every aspect of American life and forced political campaigns to adapt to the changes a pandemic brings – including ceasing all activities a campaign relies on like fundraising dinners and state fairs. Thankfully, Trump Victory was prepared and within 24 hours, our massive campaign apparatus transitioned to a virtual setting.

Meanwhile, Texas Trump Victory has not skipped a beat. They’ve made nearly two million voter contacts this cycle, held over 500 Trump Victory Leadership Initiative (TVLI) trainings with over 4,000 attendees and held nearly 450 MAGA Meet-Ups with nearly 6,000 attendees. The TVLI is the RNC’s signature training program, designed to facilitate volunteer growth and focus on spreading the campaign’s and the Party’s message to every community in the Lone Star State.

To no one’s surprise, our ground game is running circles around Joe Biden and the Democrats’ outdated campaign techniques. To start, we have had staff in states like Texas since 2016. Our operation is more than double the size of the Biden campaign and the Democrat National Committee. Despite all of this talk about Texas being the biggest battleground state this cycle and the release of their new ad, it’s hard to believe they are prepared to walk the walk.

To be honest, I encourage Biden and the Democrats to continue wasting resources and money into a state that is not in play this cycle. This pipedream of turning Texas blue has been around for decades and has yet to come to fruition.

With less than 100 days until November 3, 2020, a ground game is something the DNC and the Biden campaign simply cannot build overnight and the preparation in our operation the past year has put us lightyears ahead of our Democrat opponents. We have registered double the amount of voters than we did in 2016 and have activated more than 1.5 million enthusiastic volunteers who are prepared to do what it takes to reelect President Trump and Republicans across the state.

Between operating the largest grassroots army political history has ever seen and the $350 million investment into our data program, the RNC and Trump Victory are in the strongest possible position to re-elect President Trump, Senator John Cornyn, and Republicans up and down the ballot this fall. On November 3, Texans and the American people will make a decision that will fundamentally shape our republic for generations. And that decision will be President Donald J. Trump for Four More Years.

Tommy Hicks is co-chairman of the Republican National Committee.