GUEST VIEW: Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

Many adolescents are interested in dating relationships, but few are aware of the actual risks dating can bring. Not only does dating bring the risk of heartbreak, distraction, temptation, and the impacts of poor choices (STDs and unwanted pregnancies), it also brings a risk of abuse that can have detrimental effects on their future. It is therefore important to educate youth on the attributes of healthy and unhealthy relationships while they begin to date. Without this knowledge, young people may not be fully equipped with the fundamental skills to create and manage healthy relationships, or to safely end unhealthy ones.

With 72 percent of adolescents reporting they have been in dating relationships, it is a major problem that high school students and faculty are severely unaware of the potential risks involved. This is something the Crisis Center of West Texas is working to fix by going to local high schools to spread awareness among students and faculty. While Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month is observed in February, teen dating violence is an issue all year long.

Teen dating violence includes but is not limited to sexual violence, physical violence, emotional abuse, and stalking. The dynamics in the relationship may also give clues as to the relationship’s overall health. Along with the obvious changes like failing classes, unexplained injuries, and changes in behavior, teens experiencing dating violence might have a tendency to isolate themselves from friends or family. Lastly, a major red flag is rationalizing their partner’s actions if another person begins to question them.

While rationalizing their partner’s abusive actions might make it seem like many teenagers want to stay in these relationships and refuse to seek assistance from parents, counselors, and friends, that is not the case; the reality is that many are afraid or don’t know how. In addition, getting out of abusive relationships has proven to be the most dangerous part. Consequently, the Crisis Center of West Texas provides shelter, counseling, legal advocacy and a hotline for survivors of dating, domestic, and sexual violence.

All genders can be victims of teen dating violence, but the proportion of female victims to those who identify with another gender is 3 to 1. Studies show that one in three teenagers in the United States will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse from their partners1. If more people are informed about how to prevent teen dating violence, then perhaps we could lower these numbers.

Consequently, the Crisis Center of West Texas is working to spread awareness by teaching lessons at local high schools about healthy relationships and consent. Other events during february include starting a book club and having a zoom lesson on dating violence.

If you or someone you know is experiencing dating violence, the Crisis Center of West Texas is here to help, call their 24-hour hotline at 1-866-627-4747. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

This article was also contributed to by prevention education specialists Celia Arsuaga and Amy Martinez.