  • October 4, 2020

GUEST VIEW: Teachers engage and inspire - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

GUEST VIEW: Teachers engage and inspire

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, October 4, 2020 2:45 am

GUEST VIEW: Teachers engage and inspire By Scott R. Muri, Ed. D., Superintendent of Schools Ector County ISD Odessa American

Research is very clear, the single greatest factor impacting student achievement is the teacher. Great teachers engage and inspire; they create safe places for students to try, to fail, to try again, and to ultimately succeed. Great teachers motivate, encourage, and have a passion for the process of learning. Great teachers recognize that teaching is a privilege as they mold and shape the future of our world. In Ector County we are fortunate to have great teachers serving the students of Ector County Independent School District.

World Teachers Day is Monday, Oct. 5. The theme for this year is “Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future.” Of course, this has never been truer. In the face of this worldwide pandemic, our teachers have completely redesigned the teaching and learning experience by incorporating face-to-face, hybrid and virtual learning models; are wearing face masks and shields for safety; and working harder than ever to ensure students are connected and learning. Teachers do this because they know the students in our classrooms today will shape our community, our state, our nation, and our world tomorrow. They do this because they are guided by a strong moral compass directing them to do what is right and just for our children. That is the mission of ECISD teachers, to prepare our students…the future.

On Oct. 5, please join us in celebrating our ECISD teachers by placing a light blue ribbon in a prominent place at home or at work, wearing the color light blue, or sending a message of thanks to a teacher. On behalf of the ECISD Board of Trustees and all the leadership team, I want to extend my deep and sincere appreciation to the 2,000 teachers of Ector County ISD for the investments they make in our students every day. Our teachers are changing lives, and creating brighter futures for the children they serve. We appreciate you!

Posted in on Sunday, October 4, 2020 2:45 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
62°
Humidity: 48%
Winds: NE at 11mph
Feels Like: 60°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 83°/Low 57°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

monday

weather
High 90°/Low 59°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 92°/Low 58°
Sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]