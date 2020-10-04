GUEST VIEW: Teachers engage and inspire

Research is very clear, the single greatest factor impacting student achievement is the teacher. Great teachers engage and inspire; they create safe places for students to try, to fail, to try again, and to ultimately succeed. Great teachers motivate, encourage, and have a passion for the process of learning. Great teachers recognize that teaching is a privilege as they mold and shape the future of our world. In Ector County we are fortunate to have great teachers serving the students of Ector County Independent School District.

World Teachers Day is Monday, Oct. 5. The theme for this year is “Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future.” Of course, this has never been truer. In the face of this worldwide pandemic, our teachers have completely redesigned the teaching and learning experience by incorporating face-to-face, hybrid and virtual learning models; are wearing face masks and shields for safety; and working harder than ever to ensure students are connected and learning. Teachers do this because they know the students in our classrooms today will shape our community, our state, our nation, and our world tomorrow. They do this because they are guided by a strong moral compass directing them to do what is right and just for our children. That is the mission of ECISD teachers, to prepare our students…the future.

On Oct. 5, please join us in celebrating our ECISD teachers by placing a light blue ribbon in a prominent place at home or at work, wearing the color light blue, or sending a message of thanks to a teacher. On behalf of the ECISD Board of Trustees and all the leadership team, I want to extend my deep and sincere appreciation to the 2,000 teachers of Ector County ISD for the investments they make in our students every day. Our teachers are changing lives, and creating brighter futures for the children they serve. We appreciate you!