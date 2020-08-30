GUEST VIEW: Remember those who answered the call

August 31, 2020 marks the one year anniversary of personal pain and tragedy for the people of West Texas. To the families of those we’ve lost a year ago and to all who called them friends we mourn for your loss, for your loss is a member of our family. A date that shall be reserved for the reflection of the many beloved victims of this terribly indescribable event. The memory of innocent lives that had names, homes, and a wonderful spirit will not be forgotten. Their lives represent the commonality in all of us normal hardworking and loving people, including a gracefully young individual who is endeared by students. Our hearts are consumed with sorrow- yet are filled with hope and thanks for the many that were in harm’s path and were affected by injury that survived.

Today we also remember the first responders who went above the call of duty when imminent danger posed a threat to crucial safety. To each woman and man that put their life on hold to protect the life of our community we are especially grateful. What is taken into consideration as an obligation goes beyond the sense of duty and purpose of the witnessed incredible heroism of our officers and health care workers.

West Texas is often characterized by its arid features and warm sunsets; however, profoundly it is our culture that is epitomized across the Permian Basin that defines us. An interconnection of cities compassionate for the well-being of each other. This same devotion was graciously delivered by the people of West Texas, committed to the ideal of uplifting a friend when darkness has seemed to become pervasive and positivity rare. Restoring the broken vision of a city left in distraught availed by the immense support of local communities. This idea is instilled amongst the people of West Texas, the vision of hope that unites and carries us together even in our deepest despair.

Kind generosity will always overcome adversity even in the toughest test of time. Let us be reminded by this testament of the power of a culture that is perpetually devoted to offering support and guidance to one another when in need. That these influential efforts are not in vain, and ultimately revitalizes the strength of our community and makes West Texas stronger.