GUEST VIEW: Public schools need support

Friday night football games, choir concerts, one-act plays, and halftime marching band

performances...Pep rallies, the annual “Meet the Athlete” nights, and preparations for Stock

Shows…

The hub of our communities is the school where so many parts of our identity and a sense of

‘ family’ resides. The place where children get meals. The place where children wear their school

colors and dream of being like the high school students they look up to one day. The place

where they are safe and nurtured. The place where dedicated adults live out a calling as

teachers. The same teachers who cried over the loss of their classes last spring, who worried

about ‘their kids’ every day. The place where the very future of our towns and cities, of our rural

roots, is sustained.

As Texas families ponder the beginning of the school year, they’re understandably mourning

what they’re missing and perhaps have some frustration with the options before them.

COVID-19 has taken so many things away from us, and what we had hoped would be a

short-lived challenge has turned into something much larger.

For some families in our area, COVID and other economic challenges that came during this time

have also exposed the vulnerability of their daily lives, particularly related to work, access to

housing, and even putting food on the table. Meanwhile, an essential lifeline, our local schools,

has been yanked away, and the mental, emotional, and academic ramifications for students

may be evident for years to come.

In March of this year, there was an outpouring of support for teachers everywhere. As time went

on, the enthusiasm for teachers was replaced by frustrations with remote learning, which

despite being an important option for some, has revealed an infrastructure problem with

connectivity in many of our communities. It has also made very clear that nothing can replace

the effectiveness of in-person instruction and a great teacher.

Our public schools ensure our children have access to the best-prepared teachers, access to

the best resources and systems designed to help meet the needs of all students, and access to

all the other things we have missed— sports, arts, academic, extracurricular, and other offerings

only provided by our public schools.

COVID-19 not only threatens our health, livelihoods, and economy, it threatens the ability of our

public schools to support the interests of our local communities over the longer term.

Texas bases school funding on daily student attendance. Clearly, this could prove to be a very

real challenge this school year, though it’s through no fault of our schools. School districts must

prove to the Texas Education Agency that students are still learning, whether at home or in

school buildings. If students were to not enroll this year in your local school to pursue learning

through another means, they will not be counted. Hypothetically, that means if even 10% of

students don’t re-enroll, the district will see about a 10% budget cut this school year, which will

almost certainly mean teacher layoffs. It would mean fewer counselors, librarians, nurses, and

other support staff and possible long-term impacts once COVID-19 is behind us and more

students return to campus.

This entire experience has been daunting and overwhelming at times. Leaders across our

region have spent untold hours planning the safest and best way to bring all students “back to

school”. Every plan looks a little different...every plan has changed 3 5 27 times since June, but

the foundation of each ‘return to learn’ blueprint is to educate every single child in our

communities. To meet each child where the new learning was disrupted last spring and to move

them forward to where they need to be for success in ‘20-’21.

How can you help?

● Stay engaged with your child’s learning, having patience with him or her while giving

grace to both them and to their teachers as they adapt to all that is different

● If you are confused or unsure about something with your school, ask campus or district

leaders rather than flounder in uncertainty

● Tell your state representative you support your public schools, to fund them for the entire

school year based on the previous year’s enrollment to make certain vital services are

not lost and that every child will have what they need

Is the 2020-21 school year going to be normal...like what we have always known? Of course

not. Are we eventually going to get back to some sort of normalcy? Absolutely. Opening schools

is essential to a strong recovery and is a shared responsibility among our state leaders, local

school districts, parents, and students. If we take care of our public schools, and by extension of

our communities, they will be strong enough to take care of all of us in the future.

Please make your voice heard. Please stand up for your schools, for your teachers, and for all the children of the state because a strong Texas recovery requires strong public schools.