  • March 14, 2021

GUEST VIEW: Public’s right to know should be front and center - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

GUEST VIEW: Public’s right to know should be front and center

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, March 14, 2021 3:45 am

GUEST VIEW: Public’s right to know should be front and center By Kelley Shannon Odessa American

With state lawmakers immersed in the COVID-19 pandemic response and Texas’ electricity failures, the public’s access to information must be at the forefront of the Legislature’s actions. Information allows citizens to watch over their government, to speak out and to ask questions.

There’s no better time than Sunshine Week, starting today, to emphasize the importance of the people’s right to know.

The Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas and other open government proponents are taking part in a Sunshine Week online discussion March 18 hosted by the Texas Public Policy Foundation as the Texas legislative session approaches its midway point. Fortunately, lawmakers in both political parties are working to enact timely transparency legislation.

Texas Public Information Act compliance. Throughout the pandemic, many government offices have not responded to open records requests, citing the physical closure of their offices or because they were operating on a “skeleton crew” with staffers working remotely. House Bill 1416 by Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake, and Senate Bill 925 by Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, define business days under the Public Information Act to ensure timely responses by governments.

Furthermore, SB 1225 by Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, and HB 3627 by Rep. Chris Paddie, R-Marshall, clarify existing law pertaining to “catastrophe notices” that governments can file to briefly suspend TPIA responses during a disaster. This legislation adds specifics to the law to prevent abuse.

Enforcement measures requiring governments to respond to public information requestors, even if no responsive records are found, are spelled out in SB 927 by Zaffirini and HB 3015 by Rep. Ana Hernandez, D-Houston.

Texas Open Meeting Act improvements. Virtual meetings allowed under the Texas Open Meetings Act have worked well for many governments during the pandemic, but in some cases rules for public comment have been unfairly imposed and telephone call-in lines have not been provided to accommodate those without Internet. SB 924 by Zaffirini and HB 2683 by Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg, address these concerns.

Nursing home and assisted living pandemic transparency. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, chair of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, filed SB 882 so that nursing home residents and their loved ones can get the information they need about communicable disease outbreaks, including COVID-19. Zaffirini filed a similar bill, SB 930, as did Rep. Mayes Middleton, R-Wallisville, with HB 3306.

Online contracts. Legislation to require more online posting of government contracts would help citizens better track how tax dollars are spent, during a pandemic or any other time. Capriglione filed HB 2913 and Zaffirini filed SB 929 to achieve this goal.

Dates of birth in public records. Access to a birthdate in a government record promotes accuracy. It can aid citizens vetting a candidate for office; journalists identifying a person in a crime report; or banks, credit report companies and employers relying on public record background checks to conduct business. HB 3535 by Rep. Todd Hunter, R-Corpus Christi, and SB 926 by Zaffirini address this important measure.

Searchable-sortable records. When government information is stored in spreadsheets or other electronic formats, a requestor may need the data in that electronic format for searching, sorting and organizing. HB 1810 by Capriglione; SB 928 by Zaffirini; and SB 729 by Sen. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas, require information to be provided the requested available electronic format.

Law enforcement transparency. House and Senate members are also working to improve access to police records involving in-custody deaths and to body camera and dash camera video. This helps to ensure public accountability. Key bills are HB 2383 by Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso and SB 975 by Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas.

This Texas legislative session is an unusual one amid the coronavirus pandemic. But ensuring access to public information is a familiar endeavor and always necessary.

Now is a crucial time to protect this basic right.

Kelley Shannon is executive director of the non-profit Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas. For more information go to www.foift.org.

Posted in on Sunday, March 14, 2021 3:45 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
42°
Humidity: 44%
Winds: WSW at 9mph
Feels Like: 36°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 66°/Low 46°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 76°/Low 51°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 81°/Low 45°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 69°/Low 40°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]