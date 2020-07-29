GUEST VIEW: President Trump visits Permian Basin

The Permian Basin is ready for a comeback and President Trump’s commitment this week to such is a vital piece of the roaring economy we have all experienced in the Permian Basin. In his visit to West Texas on Wednesday President Trump committed to three new international pipelines and railway bridge permits between Mexico and Texas. This is a critical investment in energy and transportation infrastructure.

In President Trump’s trip to the Permian Basin he spent time visiting with men and women integral to recovery of not only West Texas, but all of America. His message was clear, recovery of the energy sector is prominent for this administration and he will take actions to support energy jobs, energy infrastructure, and a strong energy market. The Permian Basin is constrained in production without pipelines to transport the product to refineries and markets. America is a net exporter and without transportation to a marketplace our recovery would otherwise be stifled.

While many discussions are ongoing about diversification of energy, President Trump realizes oil and gas is the baseload power that keeps Americans working. This energy independence is key to not only our economic success, but also our national security and global influence. Our homeland energy production is central to our ability to influence policies around the globe.

This year we have all weathered an unexpected storm. The collapse of the oil and gas market combined with a pandemic has left the Permian Basin facing unthinkable challenges. The energy sector of the world’s economy took a tremendous blow. President Trump’s commitment to reducing regulations and promoting growth in the energy sector while expanding access to other world markets will be vital to the industry. These steps will help the Permian Basin, Texas and America.

Infrastructure investment, reduced regulations and streamlined processes mean one great thing for West Texas, success! After this announcement we will see job recovery, new jobs, and renewed economic engines. President Trump has once again put his promises into action for America. His strides should be lauded by not only the energy industry, but by all Americans.

We can all say in one way or another this year has presented challenges one could have never expected. That said, America is in good hands. We have a President who not only makes promises, but follows through. He has bolstered American jobs to record highs and is taking steps to see us back to these employment numbers again. Since the economy reopened President Trump has worked diligently towards a quick return to the robust economy we all experienced in early 2020.

Tom Craddick is a Member of the Texas House of Representatives and a former Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives. He is a resident of Midland, Texas.