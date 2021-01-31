GUEST VIEW: PHS class of 1977 loses a legend

Michael (Mike) Arthur Hanson passed away on January 20, 2021. His life, passion and long-time love of all things MOJO will be forever missed by so many. Like so many, Mike loved Permian High School and especially his graduating class of 1977 – all 700 of us! He was special to us in high school and was always a class favorite, but he also excelled in sports. Mike famously scored the game-winning touchdown on a 4th quarter 53-yard run in the infamous “ice bowl” in 1976 against the great team of Odessa High, led by Darrell Shepard that year.

But Mike became even more special after we all graduated. One of the things that made Mike unique was his absolute devotion to all his classmates. Every time a reunion year rolled around, he was ready and willing to do the tedious work of compiling all the information needed to get everyone together. Email addresses, physical addresses, memorials, number of children, and any other information he could gather would be used for him to assign the hilarious class “awards.” Somehow too, he always had a gaggle of women around him, full of laughter.

You see, the class of 1977 was special. So many of us still stay in touch, thanks to Mike. So many of us share all of life’s ups and downs, thanks to Mike. So many of us were able to catch up at the reunions, thanks to Mike. So many of us have reconnected, thanks to Mike. Unlike many classes, Mike was able to track down EVERY SINGLE CLASSMATE! He spent hours of research doing this, never complaining, but only relishing in the accomplishment of every single classmate he found. He absolutely LOVED having a long-lost classmate contact him, either by phone (his favorite) or email. The joy he received from a simple phone call was amazing. And man, could he return that joy. He made everyone feel like they were the most important part of our class! Yes, the Permian High School class of 1977 was special, and possibly the most special, thanks to Mike.

Mike (aka Cheezy, Uncle Mikey, Mojo) was indeed an amazing man. He was injured in an automobile accident August 6, 1982, which left him a quadriplegic. This did not ever limit Mike, thanks to the very sacrificial care by his family and the invention and his mastery of the personal computer. Mike was a funny, playful, smart, football-loving, jokester, always willing to make a friendly wager on his precious Panthers. His crooked smile and witty jabs made all of us laugh. The thing that made Mike the most special to us is that he made every single person who encountered him want to be better – a better friend and a better person.

The future reunions of the class of 1977 will never be the same. There will always be a missing part, a part that made a difference in every one of our lives. We will never forget you, our dear friend!

The Entire Permian High School Class of 1977