GUEST VIEW: Learn about the city issues

It has been my privilege to serve as your At Large City Council Member for the last 2 years. I am not seeking re‐election, but after listening to many of the candidates that are running; I felt the need to explain some facts about the operations of City of Odessa. City responsibilities continue when there is a downturn in the economy, and expand dramatically when we have our “booms.” I believe the City and the Council have been very good stewards of City finances, and have been conservative on spending.

The main expenditures from our projected $99.8 million budget for general fund operations are $58.7 for public safety, $6.7 for parks, and $17 million for public works. General fund expenditures are made primarily from ad valorem tax revenue and sales tax income.

Because the economy is erratic, it is impossible to fund all of the infrastructure projects out of current operations. It is imperative that the Council be judicious about debt, but it is also a necessary component of cash flow planning. Just as citizens traditionally have to incur debt for big ticket items, so does the City. The projects that are financed by debt are long term projects, which will serve the citizens for many years. Debt is the way to stretch that cost over a number of years. You cannot build 2 blocks of road a year, or 1 mile of water and sewer lines, or 1/10 of a park, etc. You have to commit to the full project and pay it out over time. There is absolutely no way that the city can do major capital improvements without issuing debt from time to time. In mid‐2019, the City issued a Certificate of Obligation to construct 2 new fire stations, build a new animal shelter, complete the police multipurpose building, do major renovations to Floyd Gwinn park, extend Faudree road, and various other curb and gutter improvements. These projects were picked as the most pressing from a list of $195 million in needs. We were fortunate that we actually got $93 million in funds for projects, but only incurred debt of $81 million because of the interest rates we were able to negotiate which actually made our bonds sell at a premium. Your council did not have to raise the Ad Valorem rate from 2018 to 2019 to issue this debt.

Long term planning for the City Council is essential, since half of the members potentially change every two years. We have procured Master Plans over the last 2 years for Transportation, Water and Sewer, Solid Waste and Parks. These are critical to the planning for repairs and replacement over the next 20 years. Prioritizing these projects and their costs is one of the most important tasks of your City Council.

These master plans and the annual budgets are on the City of Odessa website for your review. The citizens should mandate that all candidates review these before undertaking the task of serving on City Council. There will be additional debt that will need to be issued for these water and sewer and transportation projects sometime over the next several years. These projects will cost many millions of dollars but will be necessary for lines and roads that are 50‐70 years old. This debt will be paid for out of fees that are charged citizens and businesses for these services.

A big misconception in this election is that the hotel motel funds are taxes paid by our citizens and are being spent on development that is unnecessary. The hotel downtown was not built with city funds. It was built and paid for out of private citizen’s money. The parking garage and the Ector Theater were built with ODC funds and other sales tax revenues. The conference center was built out of hotel motel funds. These funds come from the taxes charged to people renting hotel/motel rooms in Odessa. These funds can only be used for tourism. Unless you have paid for a hotel room in Odessa over the last 5‐6 years, you have not contributed any money to the Conference Center.

This hotel and conference center are projected to bring many tourists and transients to Odessa, which will have a significant economic impact on our restaurants, retail, and quality of life issues. As a catalyst for revitalization of our downtown, this magnificent facility is a treasure for the citizens of Odessa, none of which was paid for by Ad Valorem taxes.

Lastly, City Council members get paid $20 per each Council meeting that they attend. The workshops that happen on alternate Tuesdays from the Council meetings, are not paid meetings, and are the most important of all meetings. It is in these sessions that the real detailed planning and questions are considered. All of these Tuesday meetings are open to the public and the videos of these meetings for several years are on the city website: Odessa-tx.gov. It is not necessary to even leave your home to stay updated on the actions of your council and the decisions that are being made on your behalf. I believe that it is important that you watch these videos because you have elected your council to represent you.

This is the main way that you can communicate with your city council if you have issues of concern. Transparency is there for EVERY meeting. The time commitment for City Council has been between 20 and 25 hours per week for me. This includes reading, attending meetings, representing the Council on at least 5 boards, communicating with citizens, attending functions throughout the city, and being on task force committees for special projects. We should be sure that all candidates are willing to make that commitment when we are listening to their plans for our city. I am honored to work with the existing council and have witnessed their deep commitment to our city. I am available to answer any other questions you might have about City Council. 432‐559‐6774.

Peggy Dean is the At Large City Council member.