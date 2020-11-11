  • November 11, 2020

GUEST VIEW: Join me in honoring US servicemembers - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

GUEST VIEW: Join me in honoring US servicemembers

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, November 11, 2020 2:45 am

GUEST VIEW: Join me in honoring US servicemembers By Senator John Cornyn Odessa American

Please join me this Veterans Day in honoring the men and women who have served our nation in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Texas is blessed with an outsized number of veterans, and I’m proud to represent the millions of former servicemembers that call our state home. There’s no doubt a thread of patriotism, duty, and service is woven through our culture – perhaps that’s the influence of our many veterans, or perhaps that’s the reason they have chosen to hang their hat in the Lone Star State.

I am especially grateful this year for the many veterans in the healthcare field who have once again answered the call of duty and have come out of retirement to help our military combat the coronavirus pandemic. Thank you to all of the men and women who dusted off their uniforms to help their fellow soldiers maintain readiness.

To the heroes among us, thank you for your service and your sacrifice. Our nation is forever indebted to you, and I will continue to fight on your behalf in the U.S. Senate.

May God Bless each veteran, their families who also serve, and may He continue to Bless the United States of America.

Posted in on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 2:45 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
45°
Humidity: 45%
Winds: WNW at 4mph
Feels Like: 43°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 68°/Low 40°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 74°/Low 47°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

thursday

weather
High 79°/Low 47°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]