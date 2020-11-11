GUEST VIEW: Join me in honoring US servicemembers

Please join me this Veterans Day in honoring the men and women who have served our nation in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Texas is blessed with an outsized number of veterans, and I’m proud to represent the millions of former servicemembers that call our state home. There’s no doubt a thread of patriotism, duty, and service is woven through our culture – perhaps that’s the influence of our many veterans, or perhaps that’s the reason they have chosen to hang their hat in the Lone Star State.

I am especially grateful this year for the many veterans in the healthcare field who have once again answered the call of duty and have come out of retirement to help our military combat the coronavirus pandemic. Thank you to all of the men and women who dusted off their uniforms to help their fellow soldiers maintain readiness.

To the heroes among us, thank you for your service and your sacrifice. Our nation is forever indebted to you, and I will continue to fight on your behalf in the U.S. Senate.

May God Bless each veteran, their families who also serve, and may He continue to Bless the United States of America.