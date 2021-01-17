  • January 17, 2021

GUEST VIEW: Give thanks for volunteer board members - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

GUEST VIEW: Give thanks for volunteer board members

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, January 17, 2021 3:15 am

GUEST VIEW: Give thanks for volunteer board members By Scott Muri Odessa American

The challenge involved in providing an excellent educational experience for the many, varied students in our District is a challenge that requires dedication and creativity in the best of times. The year 2020, however, was certainly not the best of times.

The past year required an unusual combination of skills and talents from district leaders. Unexpected circumstances resulted in changes in laws and regulations, and those statewide changes required adaptability, quick problem solving, teamwork, and leadership at the district level.

Navigating through unfamiliar waters became a daily task, complicated by the differing opinions and desires of various constituents. These uncertain and sometimes treacherous circumstances created challenges for even the most seasoned among us. A steady hand on the rudder was absolutely required, and that’s exactly what our District’s Trustees provided.

Our Ector County ISD Trustees are:

Delma Abalos, Position 2, board president

Tammy Hawkins, Position 6, board vice president

Dr. Steve Brown, Position 5, board secretary

Carol Gregg, Position 1

Dr. Donna Smith, Position 3

Chris Stanley, Position 4

Nelson Minyard, Position 7

They came through when we needed them most this year, charting a course that protected our most vulnerable, while ensuring that academic progress could continue for all students. It was a daunting situation, but they navigated to success with unerring determination.

Board service is a volunteer effort, accepted by only a few in the community. School board members are the largest group of elected officials in the state, numbering more than 7,000 statewide. Our ECISD Trustees are business owners, educators, attorneys, and community leaders. They are people you see in the store, at the game, and in your neighborhood. They are shaping tomorrow.

Take a moment to recognize our local trustees. Take a moment to honor the work they are doing to help our students sail into the future. Take a moment to say thank you for the work school board members are doing on behalf of our students and community.

Join me in celebrating School Board Recognition Month throughout the month of January.

Scott Muri is superintendent of ECISD.

Posted in on Sunday, January 17, 2021 3:15 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
31°
Humidity: 68%
Winds: NNW at 11mph
Feels Like: 22°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 59°/Low 36°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 70°/Low 36°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 44°/Low 36°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 53°/Low 45°
More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]