GUEST VIEW: Give thanks for volunteer board members

The challenge involved in providing an excellent educational experience for the many, varied students in our District is a challenge that requires dedication and creativity in the best of times. The year 2020, however, was certainly not the best of times.

The past year required an unusual combination of skills and talents from district leaders. Unexpected circumstances resulted in changes in laws and regulations, and those statewide changes required adaptability, quick problem solving, teamwork, and leadership at the district level.

Navigating through unfamiliar waters became a daily task, complicated by the differing opinions and desires of various constituents. These uncertain and sometimes treacherous circumstances created challenges for even the most seasoned among us. A steady hand on the rudder was absolutely required, and that’s exactly what our District’s Trustees provided.

Our Ector County ISD Trustees are:

Delma Abalos, Position 2, board president

Tammy Hawkins, Position 6, board vice president

Dr. Steve Brown, Position 5, board secretary

Carol Gregg, Position 1

Dr. Donna Smith, Position 3

Chris Stanley, Position 4

Nelson Minyard, Position 7

They came through when we needed them most this year, charting a course that protected our most vulnerable, while ensuring that academic progress could continue for all students. It was a daunting situation, but they navigated to success with unerring determination.

Board service is a volunteer effort, accepted by only a few in the community. School board members are the largest group of elected officials in the state, numbering more than 7,000 statewide. Our ECISD Trustees are business owners, educators, attorneys, and community leaders. They are people you see in the store, at the game, and in your neighborhood. They are shaping tomorrow.

Take a moment to recognize our local trustees. Take a moment to honor the work they are doing to help our students sail into the future. Take a moment to say thank you for the work school board members are doing on behalf of our students and community.

Join me in celebrating School Board Recognition Month throughout the month of January.

Scott Muri is superintendent of ECISD.