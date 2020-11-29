GUEST VIEW: Environmental Protection Agency protected workers

Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee recently took issue with the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to temporarily waive certain compliance requirements in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Oversight Democrats join a growing number of activists who have accused the EPA of using COVID-19 as an excuse to roll back environmental regulations and enable energy companies to pollute freely.

These accusations miss the mark completely. When most non-essential workers stayed at home, energy firms couldn’t meet every federal reporting requirement. The EPA’s guidance allowed firms to scale back administrative work without incurring a fine. The policy didn’t change federal environmental standards in the slightest.

The EPA’s memo helped energy firms protect workers during the outbreak. As with all industries, public officials required non-essential energy workers to stay home for a time to contain COVID-19. These new restrictions made it harder for energy firms to perform “routine compliance monitoring” and report results to the government.

Rather than force these firms to choose between paying a hefty fine and putting workers at risk, the EPA granted them flexibility on these tasks.

That doesn’t mean energy firms had a free pass to pollute. The EPA made exceptions on “a case-by-case basis,” and only if the agency determined COVID-19 was at the root of a firm’s noncompliance. The agency also explicitly stated that the guidance “does not say that the COVID-19 pandemic will excuse exceedances of pollutant limitations.”

You have to search pretty hard to find a downside to the EPA’s memo. Environmentalists were up to the challenge.

Some activists and politicians attacked the EPA within hours of the memo’s release. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) lambasted the Trump administration for “using this public health and economic crisis as a cover to roll back environmental laws.” One prominent activist called the move “an absolute abdication of the legal responsibilities of the EPA.”

Environmentalists are lying to score political points. The memo didn’t lift limitations on pollutants or any other environmental regulation. And even if they wanted to, energy firms couldn’t just flip a switch and ramp up pollution on a moment’s notice.

These companies have incorporated federal environmental regulations into their standard operating procedures. Violating these rules would require firms to upend their processes and facilitates. Even under the new rules, any company that tried such a thing would face severe penalties.

More importantly, this policy was only temporary. The EPA drafted the memo to protect energy sector employees as they work to keep the lights on during the pandemic. It was no different than the countless stay-at-home orders, business closures, and distance-learning arrangements implemented over the past few weeks.

The EPA’s memo was a reasonable effort to keep workers safe in the face of a global health emergency. It’s no surprise that environmentalists refused to see it that way. They never let the truth stop them from unfairly smearing their political opponents.

Bonner R. Cohen, Ph.D., is a senior fellow with the National Center for Public Policy Research, where he concentrates on energy, natural resources, and international relations. He also serves as a senior policy analyst for the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow, and has testified before Congress a number of times.