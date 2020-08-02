  • August 2, 2020

GUEST VIEW: Emergency rooms are a constant - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

GUEST VIEW: Emergency rooms are a constant

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, August 2, 2020 3:15 am

GUEST VIEW: Emergency rooms are a constant By Dr. Sudip Bose Odessa American

Over the past several months, COVID-19 has become a central focus in all of our lives. We anxiously await the news each evening with hopes that the numbers of cases and hospitalizations are decreasing. However, here in Ector County, just last week, hospital officials for both Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center noted increases in their COVID units as the numbers trend up for hospitalizations. And unfortunately, as cases continue to surge in the wrong direction, we must make take certain precautions to protect against the spread of the virus. As we work together to flatten the curve, it seems the virus is affecting every decision we make.

But there is a bit of an untold story here, one that we, emergency healthcare providers, have been watching unfold over the past several weeks. It’s a situation that everyone must be aware of.

While I’m proud to report that our community has worked together to wear masks, social distance and stay home, people have also inadvertently stopped getting critical emergency health care. In fact, a recent national survey found nearly half of Americans have delayed medical care because of COVID-19 and 11 percent of those who delayed care saw worsened health conditions as a result. Similarly, emergency room volumes across the country decreased 21% in June 2020 compared to June 2019, which is better than April and May, when volumes were down 48% and 42% compared to levels a year earlier. Here in Odessa, we have seen a similar trend of emergency room visits and EMS requests decreasing significantly. As a result, people are literally dying at home simply because they are afraid to go to an emergency room.

In many cases, these consequences are entirely avoidable with proper, timely medical care. For example, if not addressed immediately, a treatable heart attack can turn into lifelong heart disease, or worse, death. Following the initial COVID-19 outbreak, New York City reported an 800 percent increase in at-home deaths due to fear of contracting the virus in hospitals. The thought of loss of life is troubling enough – imagine knowing that loss could have been prevented with a short drive to the emergency room.

The most common and life-threatening delays in care are from patients with heart disease, stroke and sepsis. Any delay in seeking care for these conditions places the patient’s life at risk and can have massive ramifications for their future health. Stroke victims in particular have shown a dangerous trend of delaying care during the pandemic. New research shows patients are arriving to hospitals and treatment centers an average of 160 minutes later during COVID-19. When every second counts, this is a matter of life and death.

COVID-19 may have changed daily lives in many ways, but emergency rooms have stood, and remain, a constant pillar for communities to rely on. With patient safety always the top priority, emergency care providers are going above and beyond in new health protocols. Just some of the steps being taken include: rigorous sanitation protocols; stringent screening processes; mobile units for patient care and procedures; and separate areas for those suspected of having COVID-19. Nothing is more important than protecting patients’ lives. Emergency medicine physicians will continue to go the extra mile, taking every precaution possible to ensure a safe, reliable space for every patient who needs it.

Let me be clear: there is absolutely no reason to delay care under any circumstances. If you are experiencing chest pain, shortness of breath, weakness, tingling or blurred vision – or any other symptom you feel is an emergency, please seek immediate care.

A health emergency is just that, an emergency. It requires urgent, specialized care and there should be no question, hesitation or delay in getting that care. As much as we work together to battle the pandemic, we must also work together to ensure proper health care is not neglected.

We all want to be safe and do what is necessary to keep our fellow community members safe. However, that does not mean putting your life or a loved one’s life at risk. You must trust we are here to provide the right care at the right time at the right place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Dr. Sudip Bose is an emergency physician in Odessa and a member of the Texas College of Emergency Physicians.

Posted in on Sunday, August 2, 2020 3:15 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
72°
Humidity: 50%
Winds: E at 6mph
Feels Like: 72°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 98°/Low 73°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 99°/Low 74°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 104°/Low 77°
More sun than clouds. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the upper 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]