GUEST VIEW: Economic impact of the arts in Odessa

2020 has brought an economic downturn to our community unlike any we have ever seen. Our community leaders re-start discussions on ways to diversify our economy.

The theory is simple, the greater number of industries in Odessa, the less likely we are to suffer though the uncertainty of a volatile energy market. No industry is going to replace petroleum here in West Texas, but the more diversity we have in our workforce, the less strain it puts on our community when oil prices drop.

The Arts Sector is a viable choice when it comes to economic diversification. Arts Sector funding at the municipal level does not come from sales tax, or property tax. It comes from Hotel Occupancy Tax (which is not paid by residents). Hotel Occupancy Tax can only be allocated for programs and events that promote cultural tourism, and have a direct effect on hotels. However, this investment has a far reaching economic impact.

In 2019, Odessa Arts, partnered with Americans for the Arts conducted a study of the economic impact of the arts sector in Odessa. The findings of this report were incredibly eye opening. In that year, $700,000 of Hotel Occupancy Tax was invested by the City for the Arts Sector. This generated over $6,000,000 in economic activity for the City. That’s a return of 850% !!!!

$276,000 in local tax revenue, $332,000 in state tax revenue, and $4,311,000 in resident household income. The Arts Sector supports over 200 full time equivalent jobs as well.

That’s 200 people buying groceries, paying on a mortgage, and paying utilities. They send their children to school here. They shop in our stores, they pay student loans, and they eat at our restaurants. Buy The Basin? You can’t get more local that buying a ticket at the Permian Playhouse, or shopping at the Ellen Noel Art Museum gift shop. As for Cultural Tourism, people who travel to Odessa to attend a cultural event spend an average of $79.22 per person per day when they are in Odessa, versus $27.30 for residents.

People who travel here from Andrews, Pecos, Monahans, and surrounding communities will stay longer and spend more money when there are cultural events to attend. Having a robust arts sector is also critical to workforce recruitment and retention. People want to move to and put down roots in communities that offer a high quality of life.

That includes live music, theater, exhibits, and performing arts. One third of Odessa’s workforce is classified as itinerant. These are the workers who come in, make some money and leave our community when the economy collapses. More of them will stay when that have a reason.

Families will relocate when they know there is a strong arts education program in place. To me, ECISD has one of the best fine arts programs in the state. Don’t just take my word for it. Look at the numerous awards our students receive every year. The collateral benefit is that our community members get to enjoy the same events and exhibits that are targeted at our out of town visitors.

This also creates a sense of community pride. We tend to have a very low opinion of what we need/deserve. Odessa is a land of opportunity, and our citizens deserve to have nice parks, good water, public art, and cultural activities. Our energy sector basically drives the Texas economy, and we should be reaping the benefits of that.

The next time you think about the Arts Sector, I hope you also think about the money The Arts contribute to our economy. By investing in the Arts, we are supporting a creative sector that invests right back into our community.