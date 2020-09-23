GUEST VIEW: ECISD: Pre-k is vital, spots are available

When Ector County ISD leaders unveiled the district’s new strategic plan last spring it did so with participation and input from a committee of nearly 200 people — ECISD employees, community members, parents and students.

One of the major tenets of the plan was a switch to full-day prekindergarten for all eligible 4-year-olds starting this fall. ECISD expanded pre-k availability to 18 campuses across the county.

Now five-and-a-half weeks into the school year, pre-k enrollment sits 400-500 students below previous years. ECISD officials want to remind parents of the benefits of pre-k and ask them to consider all of the safety precautions schools are taking to keep kids safe, a news release said.

“As we look across the state of Texas, we realize that is not unusual. Districts across the state are missing many pre-k students,” Superintendent Scott Muri said in a news release. “Our families are keeping their youngest children at home.”

“The brain of a 4-year old is still developing and it’s critically important that we engage those young minds so that they can fully develop. The early education is absolutely essential for our children,” he added.

High-quality pre-k prepares children for school and life in a number of ways. It fosters curiosity and a life-long love of learning. Prekindergarten gives kids the tools necessary to succeed through hands-on, engaging, academic and play-based activities — habits of mind — that lay a strong foundation for their educational journey. Oral language development builds vocabulary which is the basis for thinking, writing, speaking, reading. Children learn how to communicate with both peers and adults.

It also helps with social/emotional development. Students learn and develop social/emotional and self-regulation and self-advocacy skills, the release said.

Eligibility requirements for Prekindergarten are established by the State of Texas. In addition to being 4-years-old on or before Sept. 1, a child must fall into at least one of the following categories to be considered eligible:

Economically disadvantaged.

English Language Learner.

Homeless.

Child of active military member.

Child is in Family and Child Protective Services

ECISD also accepts children who do not meet these eligibility standards, however, a tuition of $200 per month is charged to offset the fact the state does not provide school districts with funding for ineligible students.

With worries of COVID-19, district officials have built many precautions into the day to keep students and staff members safe. Parents bring their children in through different entrances thereby limiting the number of people in groups and potential exposure. The kids wear masks when they leave their desks, and wash their hands and use hand sanitizer throughout the day even as they move around the room. They often sit at separate tables, and each child has a separate set of supplies that they do not share with others. Touchless greetings like wiggling fingers and air guitar are popular. At Lamar Early Education Center, the change from the normal drop-off and pick-up routines has brought an extra benefit.

“Parents are seeing teachers in the morning and the afternoon and having the chance to talk to them at those times,” said Lamar EEC Principal MaryJane Hutchins. “It turns out, extra connections [between parents and teachers] are built into this.”

Muri said during his Look, Listen and Learn tour when he started his job, he found that 65 percent of students were not kindergarten ready.

“We must do better for our children, and we want to make sure the kids in ECISD have a great full-day pre-k opportunity,” Muri said.

Adkins is the director of communication for ECISD.