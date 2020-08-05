  • August 5, 2020

GUEST VIEW: Conserving natural treasures for future generations - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

GUEST VIEW: Conserving natural treasures for future generations

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, August 5, 2020 4:00 am

GUEST VIEW: Conserving natural treasures for future generations By Representatives Will Hurd (R-Texas) and Ron Kind (D-Wis.) Odessa American

National Parks and federally protected lands are the cornerstone of our nation’s natural and cultural history. They make up a unique part of our nation’s heritage and provide individuals from all over the country with unparalleled outdoor recreation experiences. Last month, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 1957, the Great American Outdoors Act, a landmark piece of legislation to protect our public lands and as co-chairs of the Congressional National Parks Caucus, we urged our congressional colleagues to support this bill. Today, this bill became a reality as it was signed into law.

The Great American Outdoors Act provides permanent, full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and establishes the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund to address the deferred maintained backlog plaguing our national parks. These widely supported, bipartisan programs will invest in our national parks and public lands and support American conservation for future generations. The monumental piece of legislation builds on the success generated by S. 47, the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act, and brings together countless conservation and sportsmen groups to protect our national treasures.

The LWCF is our nation’s most significant tool for conservation and improving public recreation access. Established in 1965, the LWCF provides important financial support to protect our natural areas and water resources. Over the course of half a century, the LWCF has supported the establishment of countless parks around the country, and it has done this at no cost to taxpayers. Congress has never fully funded the LWCF and the Great American Outdoors Act, will finally achieve this goal. The LWCF is the backbone of the billion-dollar outdoor recreation economy, which supports hundreds of thousands of jobs in nearly every congressional district. Research on the impact of the LWCF shows that $1 spent generates $4 in economic value from natural resource goods and services alone. LWCF funds have had a direct impact on growing the outdoor recreation industry by increasing access to public lands and seasonal tourism and spending in local communities. Passing the Great American Outdoors Act will not only improve access to public lands but also build upon the economic engine of the outdoor recreation industry.

Our changing climate, increased visitation, and years of inadequate funding for our public land management agencies have resulted in crumbling visitor facilities and transportation assets. The National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund, created by the Great American Outdoors Act, will be divided among five federal land management agencies, address deferred maintenance, improve visitor services, and enhance our public lands. The National Park Service reports over 325 million visits each year and over $20 billion in direct visitor spending is disseminated to local communities adjacent to national park sites. By addressing the $12 billion backlog of national park maintenance, we can capitalize on the growing outdoor recreation industry and preserve our public lands.

At a time when our natural resources are increasingly being threatened at both the state and federal level, it is more important than ever to ensure that we support programs that protect our environment. The Great American Outdoors Act is a pragmatic solution that supports conservation efforts that benefit communities across the country. Protecting our natural resources and natural ecosystem services is vital to human health, wildlife viability, and a stable economy and we must do everything we can to preserve them.

Posted in on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
78°
Humidity: 47%
Winds: S at 14mph
Feels Like: 80°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 104°/Low 74°
More sun than clouds. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the mid 70s.

thursday

weather
High 102°/Low 73°
More sun than clouds. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 100°/Low 73°
Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]