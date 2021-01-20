  • January 20, 2021

GUEST VIEW: Biden’s first move strikes at the heart of American energy and jobs - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

GUEST VIEW: Biden’s first move strikes at the heart of American energy and jobs

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 20, 2021 12:24 pm

GUEST VIEW: Biden’s first move strikes at the heart of American energy and jobs By Congressman August Pfluger Representative for the 11th District of Texas Odessa American

President Biden is set to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline as one of his first acts in office. He will do so with an executive order, signaling both his intent to bypass Congress and cripple America’s energy industry. Energy security is national security, and I adamantly oppose this action.

Despite Biden’s promises to put science at the center of every decision he makes, canceling the Keystone XL, which has been proven in numerous studies to be environmentally safe, is unscientific. In fact, pipelines are the safest and most secure means to transport oil and natural gas from the site of production to the refinery for processing. Three million miles of pipelines already operate safely across this nation every day, with more than 460,000 pipeline miles in Texas alone. Pipelines keep our economy going, gasoline prices low, and trucks and trains off the roads and tracks—meaning pipelines even make for cleaner air. The Democrats in the Biden/Harris Administration are showing us right off the bat that they will prioritize their anti-energy politics above science, jobs and livelihoods, and above all—common sense.

The Keystone XL should not be controversial. It would safely transport about 800,000 barrels of oil per day from Canada through the United States to the Texas coast, where it can be refined and used domestically or sold to international markets. If completed, the Keystone XL is expected to produce over 14,000 good, well-paying jobs at a time when we desperately need them. Most of those jobs would be in the United States, with the majority staying in Texas.

Affordable and reliable energy is the key to the modern economy. It powers our homes, our smartphones, our churches, our schools, and our ability to bring food and other necessary goods to markets here and overseas. Over the past decade, Texas energy led the way as America achieved energy dominance. This was no accident. Projects such as the Keystone XL make it possible. The Keystone XL is a partnership with Canada that has been years in the making. Canceling it for no sound reason signals that the United States is an unreliable partner to one of our oldest and closest allies. Killing this project would also weaken our national security and increase our dependence of Middle Eastern oil, leaving our ability to heat our homes or fuel our commutes up to the whims and manipulations of authoritarian regimes abroad.

The simple fact is, if this pipeline is not built, Canada’s oil will not stay in the ground. It will be sold to China and others with far less stringent environmental safeguards and standards. Canceling the Keystone XL will actually end up hurting the environment.

Texans in the 11th District sent me to Washington to fight for their livelihoods and our economy, which are both supported by the oil and gas industry. I filed H.R. 218, the Saving America’s Energy Future Act to do just that. This bill prohibits the Biden Administration from pushing politics into energy policy by preventing them from blocking new oil and gas leases and drill permits on federal lands.

In the second week of the new year, the U.S. lost nearly a million jobs as the COVID pandemic continues to ravage the economy and devastate Texas energy. Affordable and reliable energy produced by America and our allies is critical to getting our economy back on its feet. Now is the time to ensure that safe, smart projects such as the Keystone XL get completed. We need energy and jobs, not pandering and politics.

Posted in on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 12:24 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
43°
Humidity: 77%
Winds: SW at 10mph
Feels Like: 38°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 49°/Low 44°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 64°/Low 43°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.

friday

weather
High 65°/Low 42°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 69°/Low 51°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]