GUEST VIEW: Biden’s actions create disaster at southern border

“Our border is secure, and it is not open.” Those are the words of President Biden’s Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas. He could not be more wrong.

The reality is that our southern border is a complete disaster-zone.

President Biden made it his day-one priority to end construction of the border wall—completely halting the project that had already been bought and paid for by American taxpayers. He also rescinded President Trump’s successful “Remain in Mexico” policy, reinstated catch-and-release, and has broken mutually beneficial relationships we had with Central American countries.

These actions have consequences.

Since Inauguration Day, we have seen President Biden’s open-borders rhetoric and policy changes incentivize caravans and large groups to make the harrowing journey to our southern border, resulting in an uncontrollable surge of illegal migration.

In February 2021, more than 100,000 migrants were encountered at the border—a 173% increase from the same time last year. We also know that these are not only families and unaccompanied minors attempting to enter our country. Customs and Border Patrol confirmed that over the past few months, at least four people on the FBI’s terrorist watch list have been arrested on the southern border. This week, a convicted rapist was also apprehended.

Last week, I traveled to El Paso to assess the situation on the ground, learn about deficiencies in resources, and most importantly, speak directly to Border Patrol agents and ask them what they need from the federal government to execute their mission properly.

What I saw were facilities that are woefully understaffed and dangerously over-capacity. What I learned was that that hundreds of agents are being diverted from critical interior drug-checkpoints and the northern coastal borders to assist in the surge. President Biden’s Secretary of Homeland Security Secretary even asked for volunteers to help manage the “overwhelming” surge.

The Central Processing Center in El Paso was built last year to accommodate 1,040 migrants at one time. When it was built, this seemed like an unattainable number. This week, the facility reached that capacity for the first time. This is only one of many facilities along our border that are filled to the brim with illegal migrants who have been encouraged by the rhetoric and dangerous policies espoused by the Biden administration.

It is absolutely heartbreaking to learn of children, women, and families being exploited by coyotes, drug cartels, and other bad actors operating without fear of criminal prosecution and encouraged by President Biden’s rhetoric.

Local law enforcement and border communities have their hands tied with little support from this administration. There are stories of homes being burned down in border towns, migrants breaking into ranches and small businesses, increase of auto-thefts, and dozens of high-speed car chases between local law enforcement and illegal immigrants resulting in fatal crashes.

With undeniable capacity issues on the border itself, the Biden Administration has resorted to transporting illegal migrants to housing facilities within the interior in the United States. One of these was set up literally overnight in Midland.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) failed to notify, consult, or coordinate with my office or any of our state and local officials before they began moving about 250 unaccompanied migrant children into a man-camp in Midland County overnight on Sunday night, with plans to increase the number to over 700.

Our Sheriff, Mayor, Police, and Fire Departments were completely blindsided. We had no time to prepare, and no opportunity to provide input and advice. Urgent questions including how long they will be there, if more are on the way, and implications for the spread of coronavirus—as many of these children were known to be COVID-19 positive when they bussed them in—were not available.

The lack of notice given is completely unacceptable and demonstrates the Biden Administration’s utter lack of respect for local and state officials in Texas. President Biden’s Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, admitted to me that it was a failure on behalf of the administration to not notify our state and local officials about the HHS facility in Midland, but he refused to acknowledge the very real crisis on the border or definitively answer how many individuals are crossing our border without being apprehended, or how many migrants have been released into the interior of the U.S. intentionally.

The facts are clear: we are facing an undeniably heartbreaking humanitarian crisis on our southern border with serious national security implications. It is past-time for President Biden to acknowledge that his failed policies and open-border rhetoric have consequences, reverse course, and secure our border.