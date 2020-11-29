GUEST VIEW: A reason to give thanks

The holidays are upon us, and as is customary, many of our friends, families and loved ones will be joining together to celebrate the season. While this may seem an odd year and difficult time for gratitude, I believe there’s no more important moment to pause and reflect on the many blessings around us—some of which have come into sharp relief in recent weeks and months.

This year, I am particularly grateful for our front line health care workers. There’s been no group to sacrifice more in 2020.

Few could have predicted the speed and scale of the global pandemic, but from the time it arrived until now, we have seen the near-limitless capacity and extraordinary efforts of our nurses, doctors, health care administrators and support staff. At every step, they have gone above and beyond, and time and again, they have put their patients’ health and well-being ahead of their own.

As not only a physician but also a chancellor, I am extremely appreciative of the efforts by our Texas Tech University System family, especially within Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.

At the start, our faculty, staff, and students rushed in to do everything from develop new forms of personal protective equipment (PPE) to creating new kinds of viral transport media (VTM) so COVID-19 tests could move throughout the state. We had doctors and nurses take up residence in dorms, living away from their families and isolating themselves so they could serve their patients. And we did something that few thought would be possible – reopening our campus communities and resuming university life to the best – and safest – of our ability.

As the fall semester comes to a close, I thank all in our campus communities’ for their adaptability, patience and perseverance who made it possible.

Eight months of unceasing work and effort has most certainly taken its toll, and some have made the ultimate sacrifice. One of note in our TTUHSC family being Dr. Juan Fitz, who passed away in early November from complications due to COVID-19. Dr. Fitz was an ER doctor with decades of serving patients, and in 2008, the American College of Emergency Physicians called him “a hero of emergency medicine.” He was a beloved figure, and we deeply mourn his passing, along with the passing of others in our extended family.

Each of these losses worsens the widening cut to our core, and sadly, there are more to come. Our toughest challenges will arrive in the weeks and months ahead. More people are contracting the virus, hospital systems have been stretched beyond their limits, and our ICUs are filling up with patients. While we have braced for this surge, it will test our communities just as it has communities across the country and around the world.

So, if there’s one thing we honor this year, I ask that it be the contributions of countless people in and around our communities’ health care systems.

I’d also ask this of the Ram and Red Raider family, as well as all those in communities across our great state: In addition to your gratitude this holiday, practice an extra measure of caution. If we take COVID-19 precautions seriously, we lighten the load for our health care professionals. If we can stay healthy, keep socially distanced, and wear appropriate face coverings, we will be doing a small part to help those who have already done a great deal to help us.

We have been in a constant state of readiness and vigilance these last eight months, and I know how hard many of you have worked to make our achievements possible. I am encouraged by recent research and vaccine development, and I am confident the light at the end of the tunnel will grow brighter by the day.

I hope the holiday offers some respite, and we are able to enjoy it safely and wisely. The trials of this past year have taught us so much, and perhaps the foremost lesson is to have and express gratitude for all that is in our lives.

Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., is the fifth chancellor of the Texas Tech University System and previously served as the longest-tenured president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (2010-2019). He also previously served as the President and CEO of the Cooper Clinic in Dallas, an internationally-recognized center of excellence in preventive and sports medicine.