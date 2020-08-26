GUEST NEWS: Time to focus on love, friendship

It has been one year since 7 innocent people were murdered and 25 were wounded in the Odessa shooting spree. It was the second of three shooting sprees that occurred in the month of August last year. The first was the El Paso Walmart shooting on Aug. 3, 2019, in which 23 were murdered and 23 wounded. The very next day was the Dayton, Ohio shooting in which 9 were murdered and 17 were wounded. In just 28 days, 39 innocent people were dead (not including the shooters) and the lives of hundreds were changed forever.

The El Paso and Odessa shootings were personal for me. The minute I heard of the location of the shooting in El Paso I feared it was a hate crime directed against Hispanic Americans and Mexican nationals. I grew up in El Paso. I have been to that Walmart many times. I have walked those aisles. I know the people.

I was in San Angelo the day of the shooting in Odessa and followed it closely. I was scheduled to be in Odessa on the following Monday to speak at a Labor Day Celebration. That was to be my first event after making public my intent to run for the Democratic nomination for Congress. The event went forward, but its nature had changed. Rather than a celebration of the history of the labor movement and contributions of the working people of this country, it was now to be a solemn service of remembrance. I deferred as to whether I should attend and speak on this occasion, but my hosts insisted I come.

That day I saw firsthand the sobbing, the brokenness and heard the fresh wounded testimonies of people who lost brothers and sisters just two days before. It is a memory I will take with me to my grave. What I learned that day should never be forgotten. I remind myself of it every day hoping it will not fade. All the great issues of our day, all the things we argue and fight over, all the insults we hurl, all the fear and hate of others that we feed upon is all wasted. It is less than nothing and meaningless. We should use this anniversary to remind ourselves of that, to focus on learning to love our friends and neighbors no matter their color, ethnicity, country of origin, wealth or poverty, politics, religion or opinions. It is only by remembering this lesson each day, in every task we undertake, that we can ever hope to change our world for the better.

Jon Mark Hogg is the Democratic nominee for the District 11 congressional seat and an attorney in San Angelo.