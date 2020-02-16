  • February 16, 2020

GUEST VIEW: Senate rules would harm Texas - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

GUEST VIEW: Senate rules would harm Texas

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, February 16, 2020 2:15 am

GUEST VIEW: Senate rules would harm Texas By Cyndi Krier, Bill Ratliff, David Sibley, Steve Ogden, Bob Deuell and Craig Estes Odessa American

Thomas Jefferson and George Washington were having breakfast together, the story goes, when Jefferson called Washington to account for agreeing to the creation of a second – and unnecessary, Jefferson thought – second legislative chamber.

“Why,” responded Washington, “did you just now pour that coffee into your saucer before drinking?”

“To cool it,” answered Jefferson. “My throat is not made of brass.”

“Even so, we pour our legislation into the senatorial saucer to cool it,” said Washington, making his point.

The purpose of the 31-member Texas Senate is similar to that of the U.S. Senate: to cool down some of the fevered legislation filed in the Senate or passed by a simple majority of the Texas House of Representatives.

This is accomplished by a Senate rule that requires a super-majority vote (60% of senators on the floor at this time) to bring up a bill for debate. This rule was enacted in 2015; for 70 years previously, a larger, two-thirds vote was required (21 votes of those present).

It’s no coincidence that the 2015 rule change mirrored the Senate’s partisan balance. It allowed Republicans, who held 20 seats, to bring up and pass a bill without any Democrat support. Now – with the possibility that Democrats may gain Senate seats in the general election – the idea has been raised to further lower the threshold during the 2021 legislative session to require only a simple majority vote.

As former Republican senators – with a total of 80 years of service in this wonderful, deliberative body – we oppose this possible change. Requiring only a simple majority would be bad for the Texas Senate, the Texas Legislature, and the State of Texas.

Those outside the Capitol arena may believe a debate over Senate procedural rules to be in-the-weeds or irrelevant. We believe this rule strongly influences what legislation will impact the lives of all Texans.

A stronger rule encourages, even forces, senators to work with colleagues across the political aisle. In our experience, working in a bipartisan manner led to better legislation and made the Texas Senate a more collegial body.

It also ensures legislators from rural and urban areas work together. In our heavily urban state, rural areas could be more easily outvoted under a rule change. In fact, some senators believe this issue is more about the urban/rural split than a partisan one.

Democrat and Republican Lt. Governors Bill Hobby, Bob Bullock, Rick Perry, Bill Ratliff and David Dewhurst had successful terms under the two-thirds rule. It could be argued that this rule made them better leaders and improved the landmark legislation they passed (school finance, criminal justice reform, tort reform, tax cuts, worker comp reform, etc.).

Most true conservatives should support making the passage of legislation a little more difficult. We’ve all seen more bills we wanted to kill than pass. The two-thirds rule helped root out legislation that was highly controversial and didn’t enjoy wide-spread support. This allowed the Senate to stay focused and not get distracted by highly partisan or bitter issues that damage relationships and the integrity of the Senate.

We believe most Texans prefer legislative bodies that have more civil discourse than we see in Washington, D.C. The two-thirds rule was a key part of this.

Some of us served in the Texas Senate when there were six Republicans and 25 Democrats. We were on the other side of this rule. When Republicans became the majority, we declined to change the rules.

It made us better senators and it made our legislation better. We refused to do it because we knew the health and the future of the Senate was more important than any one person or the next election. Nothing has changed. We still oppose this change, regardless of which party is in control.

We urge Texas senators in 2021 to reject any attempt to change the rule so that only a simple majority vote is needed to bring bills to the floor for debate. What goes around comes around – one day, Democrats will be in control and use the rule to their advantage.

He who laughs today weeps tomorrow.

Authors of this op/ed are former Republican state senators Cyndi Krier (San Antonio), Bill Ratliff (Mount Pleasant), David Sibley (Waco), Steve Ogden (Bryan), Bob Deuell (Greenville) and Craig Estes (Wichita Falls).

Posted in on Sunday, February 16, 2020 2:15 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
48°
Humidity: 68%
Winds: SW at 6mph
Feels Like: 45°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 76°/Low 47°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

monday

weather
High 78°/Low 42°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 54°/Low 36°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]