LANDGRAF: Celebrating Texas Independence

“ The necessity of self-preservation, therefore, now decrees our eternal political separation.” This is one of my favorite lines from the Texas Declaration of Independence, which is celebrating its 184th birthday on Monday, March 2nd.

The grievances listed against Santa Ana’s regime by the founding fathers of Texas in the 1836 declaration of independence included a failure to establish a system of public education, the denial of the right to worship “the Almighty according to the dictates of our own conscience,” and that the Mexican government “demanded us to deliver up our arms, which are essential to our defense, the rightful property of freemen, and formidable only to tyrannical governments.”

Despite almost 200 years separating us, it’s apparent that Texans in 2020 still have a lot in common with the Texans of 1836. We still recognize the importance of public education, our freedom of religion and our constitutionally-protected right to bear arms.

As a college student at Texas A&M, I was only about 30 minutes away from Washington-on-the-Brazos, where the Texas Declaration of Independence was signed. If you ever have a chance to visit, you will see a plaque with an inscription that reads, “Here a Nation was born.” We are a blessed state, with an awful lot to celebrate on Texas Independence Day.

Be sure to exercise your rights and freedoms as a Texan by voting in the primary election the very next day on Tuesday, March 3rd. I know that when most people think of the primaries the presidential election is what comes to mind first, but the Texas primaries are about much more than just that. Candidates from both parties will be chosen to run for a wide variety of public offices across our region of the state, including U.S. House and Senate, Texas Supreme Court, Railroad Commission (which oversees regulation of oil and gas production), the Texas House and Senate, as well as County Sheriffs and County Commissioners.

Polling locations will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your polling location you can visit www.votetexas.gov. This website is a great resource if you ever have any questions related to elections and voting in Texas. You can also always feel free to contact my Texas Capitol office at 512-463-0546 about these, or any other issues facing our great state.

God bless Texas!