  • October 27, 2019

NATIONAL VIEW: California shouldn’t waste time appealing Trump tax return ruling - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

NATIONAL VIEW: California shouldn’t waste time appealing Trump tax return ruling

THE POINT: Opening the door to political tests for qualification for candidacy would fundamentally threaten and suppress the democratic process.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, October 27, 2019 2:30 am

NATIONAL VIEW: California shouldn’t waste time appealing Trump tax return ruling The Orange County Register Odessa American

There was never a good reason for California to try punishing President Trump by requiring candidates to disclose their income tax returns in order to appear on the primary election ballot. But life in our virtual one-party state meant that a state law was passed anyway to do exactly that. Fortunately, a judge struck it down.

Alex Padilla, California’s secretary of state, is bent on saving the law. So is Gov. Gavin Newsom, who informed a federal court of his intention to file an appeal. Both men should cut it out and focus on the state’s more important business.

Senate Bill 27, introduced by Sens. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg and Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, was similar to a bill vetoed by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2017.

“While I recognize the political attractiveness — even the merits — of getting President Trump’s tax returns, I worry about the political perils of individual states seeking to regulate presidential elections in this manner,” noted Brown in his veto message, which also raised questions about the constitutionality of the proposal and the risk of a slippery slope should the bill become law.

But that didn’t stop the Legislature and Newsom from going ahead with it anyway this time around. The bill was signed in July.

As expected, the law was challenged and a judge quickly recognized the follies of the law.

As to the ruling, Eastern District of California Judge Morrison England, Jr. put the matter clearly: “the Act’s provisions likely violate the Constitution and the laws of the United States.”

England further noted that deciding “whether a tax return disclosure requirement is good policy or makes political sense” is not a matter for a court.

It is not a matter for a legislature either. Applying nakedly political tests to candidates creates a “troubling minefield” for citizens seeking public office.

Even though he expressed understanding and empathy for “the motivations” behind the law, England properly shut down this latest instance of activist Sacramento lawmaking that reaches into the smallest and most fundamental details of political life for one-off reasons.

Yet Padilla has gone so far as to claim that the now-invalidated law is “fundamental to preserving and protecting American democracy” — a claim with no connection to reality and limitless in its potential application — and wants to appeal the ruling.

Opening the door to political tests for qualification for candidacy would, contrary to Padilla’s poetic license, fundamentally threaten and suppress the democratic process.

Each year would bring struggles over which qualifications would apply to which positions, and which would be repealed in time for the latest vote.

Padilla and Newsom likely know this well, and are simply working every level they have at their considerable disposal to harass and harry Trump before Election Day. While cynical, this would at least be a clever piece of political strategizing.

But it still makes a dangerous mockery of our legal and political system. Their appeal should be dropped.

Californians, regardless of their political inclinations or opinion of President Trump or even the wisdom of him releasing his tax returns, should see this hollow political stunt for what it is.

California has enough real problems to deal with. This sideshow is an unnecessary waste of time.

Posted in on Sunday, October 27, 2019 2:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
50°
Humidity: 24%
Winds: S at 8mph
Feels Like: 47°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 76°/Low 46°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

sunday

weather
High 86°/Low 45°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 40s.

monday

weather
High 77°/Low 41°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]