  • April 12, 2020

LANDGRAF: Why the Census Matter$

LANDGRAF: Why the Census Matter$

Posted: Sunday, April 12, 2020 2:45 am

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf

We’ve been dealt a few tough hands out here in the Permian Basin recently. In less than a year’s time, our community has had to deal with an unspeakable act of mass violence, an unprecedented drop in the price of oil and associated job losses, and a global pandemic. Before all of this happened, the most common concerns brought to me by constituents had to do with the state of the roads.

To say “things have changed” would be putting it mildly. But the more things change, the more they stay the same. So many of our tax dollars go to Washington, D.C., but very little makes it back to our part of the state because of the formula-driven funding methods used by the federal government. The most important factor in these formulas is often population.

I’ve been talking to folks about the importance of the 2020 U.S. Census for years. And it’s even more important now for the Permian Basin than it was before life got turned upside down.

A two percent undercount could result in a loss of more than $500 million in federal healthcare funding for our region, according to the Perryman Group. We would also lose out on tens of millions of dollars for education, housing and infrastructure.

So if you want to be sure we get the funding needed for our healthcare system, and if you want better roads and schools, be sure you complete the Census form for your household!

You can complete the 2020 Census form in several ways: over the phone, by mail or online. When I completed it for my family earlier this month, it took me less than 10 minutes.

To learn more about your options and to complete the Census online, visit: my2020census.gov.

Also, because news and information about COVID-19 changes so rapidly, I hope you’ll take advantage of my Facebook page: facebook.com/BrooksLandgraf. I’m constantly posting updates as I receive information from state and local government officials to keep everyone informed, safe and healthy.

God bless Texas!

