LANDGRAF: Odessa’s peaceful protests: Clear eyes and full hearts

Once again, I find myself beaming with pride as I reflect on the people of West Texas. As some communities across the state and nation are still smoldering from riots (stoked, evidently, by outside agitators), our corner of West Texas is peaceful and wiser after a pair of peaceful protests in downtown Odessa this week.

In both cases, the events were organized by Odessans for Odessans to bring awareness to the unjust and brutal killing of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis.

To be clear, there was outrage in the voices of those who marched and protested, understandably so. But by speaking with unity and by working to prevent others from hijacking the protest and turning it into a destructive, violent riot, I believe the voices and the message were heard loudly and clearly.

As a lawmaker, I know I heard it.

This is how it’s supposed to work. This is the Constitution in action. Odessa has given the nation a blueprint, and an example to follow.

Even if you don’t agree with the message, there’s no denying that the First Amendment protects the right to freedom of speech and for the people peaceably assemble.

This week’s peaceful protests were met with respect and understanding by law enforcement, who went above and beyond to protect and respect the First Amendment rights of those who had something to say. I’m thankful for Chief Mike Gerke and the Odessa Police Department and how officers are taking seriously their oath to protect and serve. You’ve proven to be heroes once again.

I’m grateful my fellow West Texans are peacefully speaking out about injustice. I’m grateful our heroic law enforcement officers are respecting and protecting the right to do so.

This level of respect leads to unprecedented dialogue, which allows us to have clearer eyes and fuller hearts.

God bless Texas,

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf