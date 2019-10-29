  • October 29, 2019

GUEST VIEW: Texans Can Choose to Fight Cancer - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

GUEST VIEW: Texans Can Choose to Fight Cancer

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 29, 2019 6:15 am

GUEST VIEW: Texans Can Choose to Fight Cancer BY TOMMY G. THOMPSON Odessa American

Very soon early voting will end prior to the Nov. 5 election. There are a number of Constitutional Amendments proposed, but only one of them directly impacts the lives of all Texans; Proposition 6 – Cancer Prevention and Research Institute Bonds Amendment. To put it simply, each of our lives have somehow been touched by cancer. Cancer is the leading cause of death among Americans under the age of 85. In addition, one in three people will be diagnosed with cancer. Cancer is the leading disease cause of death in children and teens. As a Board member of many healthcare related non-profits, including MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, it is a life passion of mine to help people and to find a cure for cancer.

The Cancer Prevention and Research Institute (CPRIT) is responsible for making Texas a leader in the cancer research arena. These dollars are spent on research to save lives and ultimately find a cure for cancer. CPRIT funding creates more than 10,000 jobs, and saves lives. CPRIT dollars are used to fund clinical studies, prevention and cure advancement. Companies move to Texas due to the work and financial support of CPRIT. Thirty-six companies have received funding from CPRIT, including 13 that have relocated to Texas to enhance the state’s growing reputation as a major life-science cluster.

CPRIT has supported cancer prevention projects to Texans from all 254 counties, with screenings detecting 21,000 cancers and cancer precursors. Currently, CPRIT-funded prevention projects in counties across House District 82 are delivering vital screening and educational services for breast, cervical and colorectal cancers, as well as tobacco cessation. Addressing geographic disparities is a top CPRIT priority, and its prevention programs have done much to strengthen clinical health networks in rural and undeserved areas.

When this Constitutional Amendment was voted on by the Texas Legislature in 2019, it received overwhelming support from Texas elected officials. This support comes because all Texans know we have to be the leader in curing cancer. A vote of “Yes” for Proposition 6 would keep paving the way for this cure. Continuing the CPRIT work and mission would increase clinical trial options, move Texas ahead as the world leader in immunotherapy and childhood cancer research and treatment, expand proven cancer prevention services, spur growth in the life science industry, and improve cancer research capabilities of the state’s institutions.

Please join me when voting for the Constitutional Amendments and vote YES to Proposition 6.

Nadine Craddick is the wife of State Rep. Tom Craddick.

Posted in on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 6:15 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
36°
Humidity: 93%
Winds: NE at 10mph
Feels Like: 29°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 54°/Low 38°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 48°/Low 25°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

thursday

weather
High 55°/Low 32°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]