GUEST VIEW: Texans Can Choose to Fight Cancer

Very soon early voting will end prior to the Nov. 5 election. There are a number of Constitutional Amendments proposed, but only one of them directly impacts the lives of all Texans; Proposition 6 – Cancer Prevention and Research Institute Bonds Amendment. To put it simply, each of our lives have somehow been touched by cancer. Cancer is the leading cause of death among Americans under the age of 85. In addition, one in three people will be diagnosed with cancer. Cancer is the leading disease cause of death in children and teens. As a Board member of many healthcare related non-profits, including MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, it is a life passion of mine to help people and to find a cure for cancer.

The Cancer Prevention and Research Institute (CPRIT) is responsible for making Texas a leader in the cancer research arena. These dollars are spent on research to save lives and ultimately find a cure for cancer. CPRIT funding creates more than 10,000 jobs, and saves lives. CPRIT dollars are used to fund clinical studies, prevention and cure advancement. Companies move to Texas due to the work and financial support of CPRIT. Thirty-six companies have received funding from CPRIT, including 13 that have relocated to Texas to enhance the state’s growing reputation as a major life-science cluster.

CPRIT has supported cancer prevention projects to Texans from all 254 counties, with screenings detecting 21,000 cancers and cancer precursors. Currently, CPRIT-funded prevention projects in counties across House District 82 are delivering vital screening and educational services for breast, cervical and colorectal cancers, as well as tobacco cessation. Addressing geographic disparities is a top CPRIT priority, and its prevention programs have done much to strengthen clinical health networks in rural and undeserved areas.

When this Constitutional Amendment was voted on by the Texas Legislature in 2019, it received overwhelming support from Texas elected officials. This support comes because all Texans know we have to be the leader in curing cancer. A vote of “Yes” for Proposition 6 would keep paving the way for this cure. Continuing the CPRIT work and mission would increase clinical trial options, move Texas ahead as the world leader in immunotherapy and childhood cancer research and treatment, expand proven cancer prevention services, spur growth in the life science industry, and improve cancer research capabilities of the state’s institutions.

Please join me when voting for the Constitutional Amendments and vote YES to Proposition 6.

Nadine Craddick is the wife of State Rep. Tom Craddick.