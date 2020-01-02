WORLD VIEW: Japan and China building a stable relationship

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. It is vital to build mutual trust between the two leaders and seek to promote stable relations.

Referring to Xi’s planned visit to Japan next spring, the prime minister emphasized he wants to make preparations for the visit to “build a relationship that is suitable for a new era for Japan and China.” Xi responded, saying he hopes to raise bilateral ties to a “new level.”

Xi’s visit to Japan as a state guest will be the first of its kind by a Chinese president since Hu Jintao in 2008. His visit has major significance, as it will set a future course for the bilateral relationship

Objections have been raised by some members of the Liberal Democratic Party about the decision to invite Xi as a state guest. This is because criticism persists as to China’s self-righteous response to human rights and security issues.

It is important to hold sincere discussions on unresolved problems on the occasion of Xi’s visit. Doing so will serve as a basis for building stable bilateral relations in the long run.

During the talks, the prime minister said he is very concerned about the turmoil in Hong Kong, and urged all people involved to exercise restraint in responding to the situation.

In Hong Kong, clashes between pro-democracy demonstrators and police have continued, with the Chinese government exerting greater pressure on the territory. Japan should continue urging China to calmly deal with the situation.

It is also necessary to explore a process for resolving bilateral problems that remain unsettled.

Contrary to this, China is stepping up activities in waters around the Senkaku Islands. It has also repeatedly entered Japan’s territorial waters.

In the talks, the prime minister had every reason to urge China to restrain its provocative conduct, saying, “There will be no truly improving the Japan-China relationship without stability in the East China Sea.”

China has continued to restrict Japanese food imports. There have been a succession of cases in which Japanese nationals have been detained in China. The prime minister called on Xi to deal with these issues constructively. He should continue tenaciously urging Beijing to take action on these matters.

The two leaders agreed to expand exchanges among young people from both nations while also promoting bilateral cooperation in fields of tourism and sports. It is important to further promote mutual understanding in that endeavor.

The leaders exchanged opinions about the North Korean situation, confirming that it is important to fully implement the resolutions adopted by the U.N. Security Council to impose sanctions on the North.

One sanction stipulated in the resolutions, that is, returning overseas North Korean workers to their own country, has reached a deadline. It is indispensable for China, which has accepted a large number of such workers, to abide by the sanction. The international community must unite in continuing to exert pressure on North Korea, thereby getting that country to abandon its nuclear program.

A summit meeting of Japan, China and South Korea will be held in Chengdu, China, for the first time in 19 months. There are many problems common to the three nations, such as environmental issues and the aging of their populations. It is hoped that each nation adjacent to the other will bring its own expertise and promote working-level cooperation.