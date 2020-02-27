  • February 27, 2020

NATIONAL VIEW:Rob Manfred ruining baseball - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

NATIONAL VIEW:Rob Manfred ruining baseball

THE POINT: Mr. Manfred’s weak response to cheating, foolish rule changes and playoff plans are reasons for MLB to find a new commissioner.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, February 27, 2020 5:00 am

NATIONAL VIEW:Rob Manfred ruining baseball The Washington Times Odessa American

If Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred hated baseball and wanted to destroy it, he wouldn’t be acting any differently. America’s pastime needs new leadership, stat.

Begin with Mr. Manfred’s pathetic reaction to the Houston Astros’ shameless sign-stealing scheme, which went on for years. The Astros have been caught red-handed, using video cameras to steal the signs of opposing teams during the years in which they enjoyed multiple playoff runs, culminating in a World Series win in 2017. Our own Nationals beat the Astros in last year’s World Series, overcoming probable chicanery, and making the Nats’ season all the more impressive.

Mr. Manfred’s reaction? Blanket immunity for all of the players involved and a few light slaps on the wrist for management. The tainted 2017 championship will not be revoked.

So: Fans can’t trust the game they’re watching is on the up-and-up, and Mr. Manfred’s weak response will hardly act as a deterrent against future cheating.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Mr. Manfred plans more foolishness. Starting this year, pitchers will have to face a minimum of three batters when they enter a game — gone will be the days of lefty and righty “specialists.” So too will the days of skillful management — except that the number of pitchers facing “injury” and “having” to come out after a batter or two will surely rise.

And his designs on future playoffs are even more worrying. “MLB is seriously weighing a move from five to seven playoff teams in each league beginning in 2022,” the New York Post reported. “The team with the best record in each league would receive a bye to avoid the wild-card round and go directly to the Division Series. The two other division winners and the wild card with the next-best record would each host all three games in a best-of-three wild-card round. So the bottom three wild cards would have no first-round home games. The division winner with the second-best record in a league would then get the first pick of its opponent from those lower three wild cards, then the other division winner would pick, leaving the last two wild cards to play each other.”

Simple, right?

If your eyes rolled to the back of your head reading that, the nutshell is this: The entire 162 regular game season would become essentially pointless as nearly half the league would make the playoffs. We’re a far cry from the era when the best team in the AL and the best team in the NL simply faced each other in a best of seven world series. That system, incidentally, coincided with the height of baseball’s popularity in America.

Maybe MLB should hire a commissioner who actually likes the game.

Posted in on Thursday, February 27, 2020 5:00 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
32°
Humidity: 45%
Winds: SSW at 11mph
Feels Like: 23°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 65°/Low 33°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 71°/Low 42°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 73°/Low 48°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]