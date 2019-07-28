GUEST VIEW: Nuclear fuel conversation must be fueled by facts

In November 2018, I wrote an editorial to provide some factual information about used nuclear fuel transport. Recently there have been several statements made in the media related to the storage and transportation of used nuclear fuel. As an officer of Interim Storage Partners and a resident of Andrews, Texas I would like to take another opportunity to be a factual resource to your readers on these topics.

First some background on recent events. On July 10 a two-day Atomic Safety and Licensing Board (ASLB) hearing began at the Midland County Courthouse about the Interim Storage Partners’ (ISP) license application being reviewed by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to store used nuclear fuel in Andrews.

The hearing was part of a deliberate, thorough and still-ongoing process in which the NRC hears from those who feel they may be impacted as that agency reviews the application that will allow for the safe storage of used fuel from initially six shutdown plants, and potentially up to 70 plants in Texas and other states, reducing taxpayer costs and enhancing the national management of this material.

This process is a good thing: The ISP joint venture supports and encourages open and factual dialogue.

We also welcome opinions. No one “likes” nuclear waste, of any type. However, every day we all benefit from technologies that produced this waste – from life-saving medical treatments, to safe water, to building materials and, yes, energy.

Unfortunately, sometimes opinions become cloaked in statements purported to be fact. It may be someone reads something, or hears it from someone they trust, or it may sound so frightening that to ignore it as anything other than a true statement seems imprudent.

During the ASLB hearing, some expressed opinions could have been misconstrued as facts—and I’d like to clear those up: Such as the claim 30,000 shipments of used fuel a year will be transported to ISP – when in fact we anticipate no more than 40 shipments a year.

ISP will also not “dump” the fuel and then “walk away” from the storage facility. The NRC requires these facilities to be actively managed, which means regular inspections. The facility will be constantly staffed and monitored.

Facts are a valuable commodity these days, especially when discussing potentially divisive topics, and we have to be committed to speaking facts and critically evaluating claims or we do our communities, our children, our future and these important proceedings a disservice.

The facts are these: the transport and storage of used nuclear fuel is the safest of industrial activities, with no accidents in 50 years during more than two million miles of transporting used fuel across the U.S., and with no radiological release from an NRC-licensed transport or facility. These are the same systems to be used in the proposed ISP consolidated interim storage facility.

A zero-accident safety record is something most industries should aspire to achieve.

How can we determine the facts about safety? Science.

Over the past two weeks, ISP has distributed the NRC report (found at this site in both English and Spanish, https://www.nrc.gov/reading-rm/doc-collections/nuregs/brochures/br0292/) summarizing that agency’s exhaustive 2014 risk analysis of transporting used nuclear fuel, concluding that not only is this routine transport safe, but that any dose experienced during the transportation of used nuclear fuel would be less than 1/1000 the amount of radiation people receive from background sources each year. In other words, our normal, everyday radiation exposure is much more than what you could receive from this transport activity.

However, since we live in a world of “what-ifs,” the study also concluded that if a beyond-basis (extremely unlikely) accident somehow did release radioactive material, the analysis submitted to the NRC showed that any potential dose would be well within safety regulations.

The science is clear and indisputable: Dry used nuclear fuel in transport and storage is very stable; extensive research, testing and experience has shown that there is no credible way for this solid used fuel material to spread and cause harm in an accident. The canisters containing this pelleted fuel and inert gas cannot explode or even catch fire. The canisters are fabricated from non-combustible materials and the fuel pellets cannot burn, leaving no potential for a chemical or physical reaction that could build pressure inside the canister to cause it to burst.

This isn’t just an NRC claim, by the way. It’s a well-known scientific fact, and also stated quite clearly in a 1997 Stockholm study (https://inis.iaea.org/collection/NCLCollectionStore/_Public/29/015/29015601.pdf)

Another fact: There is absolutely no possibility of a nuclear chain reaction (it’s physically impossible), and therefore there can be no credible comparison to Chernobyl or Fukushima or to nuclear weapons.

Also, if the fuel rods and the pellets can’t burn, explode or catch fire in case of an accident, nor the solid fuel “leak” or spread, there are no factual reasons for concern about damage to the environment, or to our agricultural and oil and gas industries.

There is no negative impact. It is simply not possible for the transport of used nuclear fuel to jeopardize our region’s oil and gas industry, or any industry or activity.

I may get some pushback to that statement, but the science clearly demonstrates this, and I stand with the science.

I live in this community, too, and I want my family and friends to live a safe and healthy life without unreasonable fears or concerns.

This is why I am determined that this discussion and decision be based on correct information, conveyed in ways that promote understanding.

I look forward to talking with you about it.

Elicia Sanchez is the senior VP of key initiatives and communications with waste control specialists in Andrews and the CEO for interim storage partners.