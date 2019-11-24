Landgraf: Thankful for Our Community

As Thanksgiving comes around this year, I believe it is important now more than ever to spend quality time with loved ones and take time to reflect on the many blessings for which we have to be grateful.

Although our community went through a terrible tragedy this year, I am sincerely thankful for the people here who came together and truly showed the unbreakable spirit and strength of West Texas in the face of adversity. We experienced tremendous loss as a community, and I know that those lost will be dearly missed this holiday season, but I am proud of the strong sense of kinship we have here in West Texas; a place where you know your neighbors will be there for you when they’re needed most.

We came together as a community, showed support for one another, and grieved together, and I feel blessed to represent and live in what I believe to be the greatest area of Texas with the best people you will ever meet. I am grateful and proud that my daughter will be raised in this community.

I am also so thankful for the heroic work of our brave first responders who risked their lives that day, and continue to risk their lives everyday to protect and care for us. Their courageous work prevented many more lives from being lost, and they continue to make our community safer.

Every West Texan should also be thankful for many of the measures that passed during the 2019 Legislative Session. For example, we successfully passed Monica’s law in an effort to reduce and prevent acts of domestic violence. We also passed dynamic legislation that provided much needed school finance reform and will help to provide resources to improve the quality of public education in Texas. We provided great increases in the amount of funding for transportation in the Permian Basin that will be used to make much needed repairs and improvements to the roads here in West Texas.

While there are many things I am thankful for this year, I am, as always, most grateful for my loving family, especially my wife Shelby and our daughter Hollis Rose who make every day better than the last. I encourage you to spend time with loved ones and reflect on all that you are thankful for this holiday, and from my family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving.

God Bless Texas!