  • March 8, 2020

GUEST VIEW: A ban on soda tax would be sweet deal - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

GUEST VIEW: A ban on soda tax would be sweet deal

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, March 8, 2020 3:30 am

GUEST VIEW: A ban on soda tax would be sweet deal By Janson Q. Prieb Odessa American

New research from the American Consumer Institute shows that soda taxes are anything but sweet. Growing in popularity among politicians to curb consumption, it turns out soda taxes do little to promote public health. Far worse, soda taxes are regressive, disproportionately hurting poor people the most.

As cities like Washington look to enact their own soda tax, countries like Mexico and Denmark should serve as an example of just how bad these policies are. As lawmakers consider enacting soda taxes, it’s time for these proposals to fizzle out.

It’s been six years since the first soda tax was passed in Berkeley, California, and while the general hope is that people will drink less sugared beverages, often the tax has little effect on health. For instance, after Philadelphia passed its tax, beer became cheaper than soda, causing “a 5 percent increase in alcohol consumption,” not exactly the best scenario for public health or driving.

Similarly, research from the New Zealand Ministry of Health found the gains from taxing soda “could easily be canceled out by substitution of other sources of sugar or calories.” But it turns out, for those who still wanted to have a soda with lunch, many were willing to travel for it.

Indeed, research found that carbonated soft drink sales increased by 38 percent outside Philadelphia proper, after the city passed its tax. Because of these unintended consequences, Dr. Fatima Stanford, professor at Harvard Medical School, has said “we have not seen any major shifts with regards to actual obesity rates with regards to putting sugar taxes here in the United States.” But the results get worse as soda taxes prove to be a financial burden, especially on the poor.

Soda taxes are highly regressive. Because the tax is the same for everyone, poor people pay a higher proportion of their income at the register compared to the rich. Moreover, unlike higher income consumers that can drive to the next county to buy lower taxed beverages, lower-income consumers tend to be less mobile, which means that poorer consumers will pay the brunt of the tax.

Our research at ACI confirms that, “In the lowest income group, spending on (sugar-sweetened beverages) accounted for 7 percent of income in 2015, compared to about 0.2 percent of income among the highest-earning households, a 35-fold difference.”

Yet, these laws affect more than the poor as businesses have also suffered from soda taxes. With a combination of increased prices and people shopping outside the city, businesses inside the city saw revenues dip. One finding showed the tax is costing supermarkets $300,000 a month in lost sales, including the purchase of fruits, vegetables and other non-beverage products. Unsurprisingly, this has forced many stores to lay off employees or worse, close shop entirely.

A 2017 study from Oxford Economics found “that the soda tax had destroyed 1,192 jobs in Philadelphia, reduced the city’s economic output by nearly $80 million, and eliminated $55 million in labor income to workers.” Indeed, Philadelphia should serve as an example that soda taxes are anything but good for the economy.

Yet this could’ve been avoided had the U.S. looked at other nations that passed similar proposals. Take Denmark’s example: after it passed a “fat tax” in 2011, it was reported that “80 percent of Danes did not change their shopping habits at all as a result of the tax. The impact on the nation’s waistline is therefore likely to have been approximately zero.” Because people were able to cross the border to buy their beverages, the law was ultimately considered a failure, causing the country to abandon its proposal only a short 15 months later.

Likewise, after Mexico passed its own version of soda tax in 2014, more than 30,000 businesses closed shop, taking with them around 11,000 jobs. Had only the U.S. looked abroad, the results would’ve shown that soda taxes only cause harm.

As policymakers look to promote public health, they should be cautious about ideas that may be popular, but in reality, are disastrous. Soda taxes do not improve public health. Instead they destroy jobs and unjustly become a tax burden for the poor. As cities consider enacting similar laws, they should look at places like Denmark and Mexico. Banning soda taxes would be a sweet deal for everyone.

Janson Q. Prieb is a policy analyst at the American Consumer Institute. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Posted in on Sunday, March 8, 2020 3:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
56°
Humidity: 55%
Winds: S at 18mph
Feels Like: 52°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 62°/Low 53°
Afternoon showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 75°/Low 49°
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 80°/Low 55°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]