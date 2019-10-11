  • October 11, 2019

NATIONAL VIEW: The crushing defeat the NCAA deserved - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

NATIONAL VIEW: The crushing defeat the NCAA deserved

THE POINT: The NCAA has plenty of time to develop rules that share the revenue equitably.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, October 9, 2019 2:30 am

NATIONAL VIEW: The crushing defeat the NCAA deserved The San Francisco Chronicle Odessa American

The NCAA should check the scoreboard. Despite all its bluster about kicking California’s universities out of national competition, it lost big last week when the governor signed state Sen. Nancy Skinner’s bill to allow compensation of college athletes.

And while one might not know it from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s self-aggrandizing bill signing during a taping of LeBron James’ HBO show Friday, Sept. 27, which became public when it was posted last week on Twitter, the NCAA was crushed in the California Legislature even before the Berkeley Democrat’s legislation landed on the desk of the man the Lakers star called “Governor Gav.” The bill, which permits college athletes to be paid for the use of their names, images or likenesses in direct contradiction of NCAA rules, passed both chambers with overwhelming bipartisan support and without a single vote against it.

The association can’t easily ignore the sheer size and economic impact of California and its universities. Moreover, legislators in New York, Florida, Pennsylvania and other states have proposed similar measures.

That means it’s time for the NCAA and the universities that joined it in opposing Skinner’s bill, including Stanford, USC and the UC and CSU systems, to stop playing defense for an indefensible position.

College sports is an industry, one that made more than $14 billion last year, according to the U.S. Department of Education, a figure that has more than tripled over the past 15 years. And yet the big-time schools spend more on coaches alone than they do on their student-athletes, of which there are 10 times as many. That’s even if one credits the colleges’ own suspect valuations of their tuition and other costs, which is all they grant the young people who provide most of the labor and take most of the risks that generate those billions. It’s no wonder the most powerful advocacy against this system has come from the athletes themselves.

California’s new law doesn’t take effect until 2023. That gives the NCAA plenty of time to develop national rules that share the revenue equitably with its workforce.

Posted in on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 2:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear/Wind
57°
Humidity: 45%
Winds: NE at 24mph
Feels Like: 52°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 41°
Clear and windy. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

friday

weather
High 61°/Low 40°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 70°/Low 49°
Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]