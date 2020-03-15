  • March 15, 2020

GUEST VIEW: An accurate census count is important - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

GUEST VIEW: An accurate census count is important

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, March 15, 2020 3:45 am

GUEST VIEW: An accurate census count is important By David Turner Odessa American

Every 10 years we are asked to do one of the easiest, safest, and most important things we can do for our communities: fill out our Census form. It may not sound exciting or glamorous, but without Census data our communities, neighbors, and families risk losing federal money they deserve. This data will form the baseline of how our town will be able to get ahead the next 10 years.

An accurate count determines how our taxpayer money comes back here to fund hundreds of programs. It determines whether a business will relocate or create new offices or restaurants in our area. It will determine whether Texas gets additional votes in Congress. The Census truly is about money and power - nationally, billions in funding get decided each year by census data. If Texas comes up short, then our tax dollars go to other states.

Ector County and the City of Odessa have both grown a lot in the last decade. The growth comes with a cost and the Census is the way our nation decides how to balance those costs for the services and benefits our communities need and want. If we don’t have an accurate count for 2020, the effects will last for the next decade. It only takes about ten minutes to fill out the Census, but not participating could have consequences that last a decade. Therefore, it is crucial that you fill out your Census form and ask everyone you know to do the same for our communities.

The Census Bureau will protect your data and ensure it remains private.

Census employees are sworn to protect the data they collect for life and under penalty of jail and fines if they do. Data collected by the bureau gets generalized, so your name, and address do not get released and no data comes out for 72 years.

I count. You count. Newborns count. Everyone counts. And I am counting on all of you to make sure that we get our fair share for the next decade.

The Census will determine support for our city and county for the next decade. There are no delays, there are no do-overs, and there are no excuses. The Census Bureau is right: it is safe, easy, and vitally important for our nation. For the first time ever, you can fill out your Census form online! When you receive your letter just go to 2020census.gov and the instructions will be there. If you would rather use the paper form, you can fill it out and send that back in. You can also call and a Census employee, sworn to protect your data, will collect it.

No matter which version you decide to use, everyone living in your household on April l needs to be counted as part of the 2020 Census. Our future depends on it. It’s 10 minutes for the next 10 years of our lives.

David Turner is the mayor of Odessa.

Posted in on Sunday, March 15, 2020 3:45 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Rain Shower
53°
Humidity: 97%
Winds: ENE at 12mph
Feels Like: 49°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 55°/Low 50°
Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 72°/Low 59°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 73°/Low 56°
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]