GUEST VIEW: An accurate census count is important

Every 10 years we are asked to do one of the easiest, safest, and most important things we can do for our communities: fill out our Census form. It may not sound exciting or glamorous, but without Census data our communities, neighbors, and families risk losing federal money they deserve. This data will form the baseline of how our town will be able to get ahead the next 10 years.

An accurate count determines how our taxpayer money comes back here to fund hundreds of programs. It determines whether a business will relocate or create new offices or restaurants in our area. It will determine whether Texas gets additional votes in Congress. The Census truly is about money and power - nationally, billions in funding get decided each year by census data. If Texas comes up short, then our tax dollars go to other states.

Ector County and the City of Odessa have both grown a lot in the last decade. The growth comes with a cost and the Census is the way our nation decides how to balance those costs for the services and benefits our communities need and want. If we don’t have an accurate count for 2020, the effects will last for the next decade. It only takes about ten minutes to fill out the Census, but not participating could have consequences that last a decade. Therefore, it is crucial that you fill out your Census form and ask everyone you know to do the same for our communities.

The Census Bureau will protect your data and ensure it remains private.

Census employees are sworn to protect the data they collect for life and under penalty of jail and fines if they do. Data collected by the bureau gets generalized, so your name, and address do not get released and no data comes out for 72 years.

I count. You count. Newborns count. Everyone counts. And I am counting on all of you to make sure that we get our fair share for the next decade.

The Census will determine support for our city and county for the next decade. There are no delays, there are no do-overs, and there are no excuses. The Census Bureau is right: it is safe, easy, and vitally important for our nation. For the first time ever, you can fill out your Census form online! When you receive your letter just go to 2020census.gov and the instructions will be there. If you would rather use the paper form, you can fill it out and send that back in. You can also call and a Census employee, sworn to protect your data, will collect it.

No matter which version you decide to use, everyone living in your household on April l needs to be counted as part of the 2020 Census. Our future depends on it. It’s 10 minutes for the next 10 years of our lives.

David Turner is the mayor of Odessa.