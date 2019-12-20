ROMANO: House Democrats impeach President Trump as the witch hunt continues

House Democrats have voted to impeach President Donald Trump under the unproven premise that he leveraged $391 million of U.S. military and security assistance to Ukraine in exchange for investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and the corrupt natural gas firm Burisma his son worked for after Biden said he had the prosecutor who says he was investigating Burisma fired.

None of the witnesses the House called to testify were able to cite President Trump either ordering or communicating to Ukraine that the military assistance was tied to such investigations, although one witness said he “presumed” that was the case when he communicated to a Ukrainian presidential aide, but that when he spoke directly with Trump he was told there was no quid pro quo.

But even if Trump had suspended the aid pending an evaluation of corruption in Ukraine or seeing if the newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would be a reliable national security partner, those are not crimes. In fact, they are all things the President has the power to do under Article II of the Constitution in the conduct of his foreign affairs powers to determine whether military assistance there is in U.S. national security interests or if Ukraine is just too corrupt to receive it.

Impeachment is supposed to be for treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors under Article II, Section 4 of the Constitution. The allegations in the Articles of Impeachment the Democrats are relying on are none of the above, and cite no criminal violations of the U.S. Code.

But why are we even sending military assistance to Ukraine and getting involved in the civil war there in the first place? And why would pausing it — again, not a crime — be of such critical importance to become House Democrats’ centerpiece on impeachment?

For all that, we should thank former British spy Christopher Steele. Steele, who was hired by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign via Fusion GPS and the law firm Perkins Coie, falsely alleged in a series of reports in 2016 that President Trump and his campaign were bought and paid for Russian agents, that then-campaign manager Paul Manafort and foreign policy advisor Carter Page had coordinated with Russia in hacking the DNC emails and putting them on Wikileaks in July 2016.

Additionally, Steele had alleged that the 2016 Republican National Convention party platform was altered at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin, via Carter Page, to water down a provision calling for military assistance to Ukraine.

The U.S. supported the overthrow of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014, leading directly to Russia’s annexation of Crimea and eastern Ukrainian provinces that year.

But because Ukraine is a potential hotspot for the U.S. and Russia to get involved in a wider regional war, we never sent military aid through the remainder of the Obama administration.

And the U.S. would not do so until Christopher Steele alleged in 2016 that Russia wanted us not to send such assistance, and Russia had allegedly recruited Trump to run for President specifically to block the military aid, and then Trump won the election.

Only then did Congress finally approve the military assistance and the Trump administration committed to providing the aid it in 2017 and 2018. The legislative history of the military assistance itself suggests it designed specifically as a countermeasure to Russia’s supposed operation with Trump. The chief proponent for military assistance was Sen. John McCain beginning in Feb. 2017, who had personally received the Steele dossier and was a true believer in its allegations.

Fast forward to 2019. In July, Trump did have the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) briefly pause military assistance to Ukraine under OMB’s apportioning powers while considering requesting a potential rescission of the funds, pending reviews by the Departments of State and Defense, which were completed, and the aid was released on Sept. 11.

To the President’s opponents, the pause of military assistance raised a red flag, since it impacted directly on Steele’s initial allegations about Russia wanting to get Trump elected specifically to stop U.S. military assistance to Ukraine.

And now it has led to the wrongful impeachment of Trump.

But House Democrats would have the American people believe that President Trump briefly suspending that assistance, and inquiring about Ukraine’s corruption and potential role in 2016 election interference, is a high crime, worthy of President Trump’s removal from office. You fight the wars they want, or else. It is because they still believe in a now-debunked wild-eyed conspiracy theory that the President was a Manchurian candidate. It’s mass hysteria. That is their legacy.