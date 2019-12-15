GUEST VIEW: ALICE statistics for Texas are staggering

In Texas, 42 percent of households struggle to afford the basic necessities — 28 percent of Texas households are ALICE and 14 percent live in poverty. ALICE is an acronym that stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.

In early 2019, the Texas ALICE report was released as a tool to shine the light on the many working Texans that are still struggling to make ends meet. Across Texas, United Ways have worked to share ALICE data to help local, county and state governments, churches, other non-profits and businesses find ways to assist the ALICE population.

There is a basic belief in Texas that if you work hard, you can support yourself and your family. Yet the Texas ALICE Report shows that for more than 4 million households in Texas, this is not the case. ALICE families are working households. They hold jobs, pay taxes and provide services that are vital to the economy of our state and all of our communities. For ALICE, one setback, one car repair, one natural disaster or even a minor illness may escalate quickly and leave a family vulnerable and spiraling. United Ways in communities across Texas are working with their community partners to find solutions to support, elevate and help ALICE thrive in our state.

The average Household Survival Budget (calculation created for the ALICE Report) for a Texas family of four is $52,496— more than double the U.S. Federal Poverty Level for a family of four ($24,300).The Household Survival Budget considers a region’s cost of housing, child care, food, transportation and health care at a bare-minimum “survival” level. It does not include any savings, leaving households without a cushion for unexpected expenses and unable to invest in the future. For a single adult living in Texas, the Household Survival Budget minimum is $19,428, also significantly above the FPL of $11,880 for a single adult.

While many across Texas continue to struggle, there is evidence that some in the ALICE population are finding assistance from organizations like United Way and others. Samantha and Alex Anadon, of Temple, both work full-time jobs and have participated in numerous programs to improve their situation — programs designed to lend a hand for those who are willing to put in the work. All of the Anadons’ hard work is paying off. In June, they bought a home, a feat that is changing the direction of their lives.

Before they were married, both Samantha and Alex participated in SOAR: Savings, Opportunities, Assets and Results, an Assets for Independence program, and were both able to start their individual savings programs. By saving and scrimping, they both reached $2,000 in their savings program in three years, which made them each eligible for a $4,000 match — and allowed them to put $12,000 as a down payment on their home.

Alyson McMillan, vice-president of community impact at United Way of Central Texas in Temple, said the ALICE Report changes the narrative of who United Way clients are, recognizing that 41% of the community doesn’t have money to put into a savings account and struggles to pay for food, housing, childcare. McMillan said the Anadons are the most proactive young couple she knows and that they work to secure resources to better themselves.

The ALICE data provides information for various family types for all 254 counties across Texas, including married couple, single adult/one child, two adults/two school-aged children, etc. For all ALICE data, include data on the surrounding counties, visit https://www.uwtexas.org/alice-texas.