  • October 20, 2019

Landgraf: Constitutional Amendments Explainer - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

Landgraf: Constitutional Amendments Explainer

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf was elected in 2014 to House District 81, which encompasses Andrews, Ector, Ward, and Winkler Counties.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, October 20, 2019 4:00 am

Landgraf: Constitutional Amendments Explainer By State Rep. Brooks Landgraf Odessa American

On Nov. 5, 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution will be on the ballot for a statewide vote. For these amendments to pass, they must be approved by a majority of Texas voters.

I have received a number of questions about the proposed constitutional amendments. As always, I want to explain the nuts and bolts of each proposition as well as I can so that you can make an informed vote on each.

>>Proposition 1 would amend the Texas Constitution to allow a person to hold a judge position in more than one city, helping to give smaller cities access to more qualified candidates.

>>Proposition 2 would amend the Texas Constitution to authorize the State of Texas to issue up to $200 million in bonds to help with water supply and drainage projects in the poorer areas of Texas.

>>Proposition 3 would amend the Texas Constitution to allow property taxes in areas impacted by natural disaster to be temporarily lowered or exempted.

Proposition 4 would amend the Texas Constitution to prohibit a state income tax in Texas.

This proposed constitutional amendment has caused some confusion. Simply stated, >>Proposition 4, if passed, would amend the Texas Constitution to prohibit Texas from imposing a state income tax. It is important to note that if Proposition 4 fails to pass, it doesn’t mean Texas will suddenly have a state income tax, it only means there will be no change in current law. I’m opposed to a state income tax in Texas, so I will be voting FOR Proposition 4.

>>Proposition 5 would amend the Texas Constitution to require state tax revenue generated from sales of sporting goods to be spent by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission.

>>Proposition 6 would amend the Texas Constitution to direct an additional $3 billion in bond money to the state’s Cancer Prevention and Research Institute.

>>Proposition 7 would amend the Texas Constitution to authorize the State Board of Education to distribute up to $600 million to public schools through the Permanent School Fund. Currently, only $300 million is permitted to be distributed.

Proposition 8 would amend the Texas Constitution to provide taxpayer financing for multi-city flood control projects.

>>Proposition 9 would amend the Texas Constitution to create a property tax exemption for precious metals that are kept in a Texas gold depository.

>>Proposition 10 would amend the Texas Constitution to permit retired police dogs to live with their handlers.

I hope this helps explain these important measures that will be on your ballot. Early voting runs from Monday to Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Get out and vote!

God bless Texas!

 

Posted in on Sunday, October 20, 2019 4:00 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
56°
Humidity: 40%
Winds: S at 6mph
Feels Like: 55°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 89°/Low 46°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 40s.

monday

weather
High 77°/Low 46°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 79°/Low 51°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]