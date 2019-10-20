Landgraf: Constitutional Amendments Explainer

On Nov. 5, 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution will be on the ballot for a statewide vote. For these amendments to pass, they must be approved by a majority of Texas voters.

I have received a number of questions about the proposed constitutional amendments. As always, I want to explain the nuts and bolts of each proposition as well as I can so that you can make an informed vote on each.

>>Proposition 1 would amend the Texas Constitution to allow a person to hold a judge position in more than one city, helping to give smaller cities access to more qualified candidates.

>>Proposition 2 would amend the Texas Constitution to authorize the State of Texas to issue up to $200 million in bonds to help with water supply and drainage projects in the poorer areas of Texas.

>>Proposition 3 would amend the Texas Constitution to allow property taxes in areas impacted by natural disaster to be temporarily lowered or exempted.

Proposition 4 would amend the Texas Constitution to prohibit a state income tax in Texas.

This proposed constitutional amendment has caused some confusion. Simply stated, >>Proposition 4, if passed, would amend the Texas Constitution to prohibit Texas from imposing a state income tax. It is important to note that if Proposition 4 fails to pass, it doesn’t mean Texas will suddenly have a state income tax, it only means there will be no change in current law. I’m opposed to a state income tax in Texas, so I will be voting FOR Proposition 4.

>>Proposition 5 would amend the Texas Constitution to require state tax revenue generated from sales of sporting goods to be spent by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission.

>>Proposition 6 would amend the Texas Constitution to direct an additional $3 billion in bond money to the state’s Cancer Prevention and Research Institute.

>>Proposition 7 would amend the Texas Constitution to authorize the State Board of Education to distribute up to $600 million to public schools through the Permanent School Fund. Currently, only $300 million is permitted to be distributed.

Proposition 8 would amend the Texas Constitution to provide taxpayer financing for multi-city flood control projects.

>>Proposition 9 would amend the Texas Constitution to create a property tax exemption for precious metals that are kept in a Texas gold depository.

>>Proposition 10 would amend the Texas Constitution to permit retired police dogs to live with their handlers.

I hope this helps explain these important measures that will be on your ballot. Early voting runs from Monday to Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Get out and vote!

God bless Texas!