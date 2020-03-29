LANDGRAF: The Texas battle against COVID-19

Winston Churchill once said, “a lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on.” My hope for this column is to put a nice pair of Wrangler jeans on our good ol’ buddy — the truth.

COVID-19 is in the Permian Basin, and it is threatening to spread throughout our communities. I’m taking it very seriously, and encourage you to do the same. Even if you don’t believe you’re at risk to get sick, medical providers, law enforcement and first responders need you to take this virus seriously, for their sake. But the situation we face isn’t all doom and gloom.

By adhering to President Trump’s recommendations and Governor Abbott’s executive orders, every person can have a significant role in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Stay home if at all possible and observe social distancing. Be prepared, not panicked.

The following executive orders have been issued by Governor Abbott and will remain in effect until at least April 3:

Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.

Avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, or visiting gyms or massage parlors (drive-thrus, pickup and delivery are still permitted).

Do not visit nursing homes, retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

All public and private schools are temporarily closed.

In an effort to expand hospital bed capacity, all surgeries and procedures that are not deemed immediately medically necessary are postponed until April 21, via an additional executive order of the governor.

Regulations have been waived to expand Texas’ active nursing workforce by allowing many nursing students and retired nurses to practice temporarily. The governor also waived certain Texas Board of Nursing licensing regulations to authorize a six-month grace period for nurses with expired licenses. Pharmacists are now able to conduct telephonic consultations, and all state-regulated insurance plans now cover telemedicine visits.

Importantly, Governor Abbott created a temporary Supply Chain Strike Force to work with the federal government and businesses to secure necessary personal protective equipment and day-to-day resources for Texas’ medical personnel, first responders and those who have contracted COVID-19. I’m working with this Strike Force to ensure the needs of Odessa and the Permian Basin are known and addressed to the fullest extent possible. The Strike Force has already secured more than $83 million of purchase orders for essential supplies, and announced Texas will soon be receiving more than one million medical masks per week.

On the economic side of things, Texas is now included in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Declaration. This grants Texas businesses access to the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which will provide long-term, low-interest loans to qualifying businesses across the state.

Supply chains remain strong for Texas grocery stores, though some stores have amended business hours to accommodate demand. Restaurants are now able to sell items like packaged meat, fruit and vegetables, and dry goods directly to the public, and even in cities with shelter-in-place orders restaurants are able to stay open to offer drive-thru, delivery, and pickup services. Texas restaurants with mixed beverage permits are now able to deliver alcoholic beverages with food purchases, and many of you have told me you’re happy about that.

For the thousands of Texans who are not sure where their next meal is coming from, there’s good news. Governor Abbott is seeking permission to allow Texas SNAP recipients to use their benefits at take out and drive-thru restaurants throughout the state. Texas also received a $16.2 million grant to help communities provide meals for older adults through home delivery programs. The Texas Education Agency launched the Texas Students MealFinder Map on their website to help parents locate education facilities serving meals in their communities.

However, in Odessa, ECISD has done tremendous work providing meals for our students, and I commend them for that.

I also want to personally thank every healthcare provider, first responder and supply chain worker for risking your well-being for our communities. You’re all heroes in my book.

I’ve added a page to my website as a singular location for COVID-19 resources and information. Please use this as a resource for you and your family: www.brookslandgraf.com/covid_19_resources_info

Borrowing another phrase from Sir Winston Churchill, “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.” You have my word that I will continue to do everything in my power as your state representative and fellow West Texan to keep our community informed, safe and healthy. I encourage each of you to endeavor to do the same. We are all in this together. Tough times don’t last, but tough people do.

God bless Texas!