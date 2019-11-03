  • November 3, 2019

Landgraf: The band marches on - Odessa American: Guest Columns

Landgraf: The band marches on

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf was elected in 2014 to House District 81, which encompasses Andrews, Ector, Ward, and Winkler Counties.

Posted: Sunday, November 3, 2019 4:00 am

Landgraf: The band marches on By State Rep. Brooks Landgraf Odessa American

Last month, high school bands across West Texas received well-deserved honors and accolades during UIL marching contests. I’m proud of those students, directors and parents for working hard to achieve a goal trough dedication and teamwork.

Their success reminded me of my wonderful experiences in marching bands here in Odessa and the importance of fine arts in our schools. Having the fine arts in public schools ensures that all students, regardless of economic status, have access to the culturally enriching arts that some students might not have access to otherwise.

The arts help to engage our students in their learning, and gives them a well-rounded education that prepares them to be well-rounded people once they leave high school. Teaching fine arts in schools leads to higher attendance and lower drop out rates, and gives students the chance to shine outside of the classroom and athletic fields.

I couldn’t imagine my own educational experience in Odessa without the presence of fine arts. I loved playing the trombone, and I’m a proud alumni member of the Permian High School Mojo Band.

Learning to play an instrument and being in the band not only gave me a love for music and the arts, but also taught me important life skills such as teamwork, discipline and the value of hard work. These skills helped me after high school when I joined the Corps of Cadets while attending A&M, and still benefit me everyday in my roles as state representative, rancher, attorney, and husband and father.

I’m very thankful to my band directors, like Cindy Bulloch at Nimitz and Mike Watts at Permian, for helping to shape me into the man I am today. I firmly believe my life would be much different (in a bad way) had it not been for these teachers and the experiences and lessons they gave my fellow band members and me. So, let the bands march on!

God bless Texas!

 

Posted in on Sunday, November 3, 2019 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

