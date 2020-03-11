  • March 11, 2020

LANDGRAF: Coronavirus Update - Odessa American: Guest Columns

LANDGRAF: Coronavirus Update

Posted: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 12:36 pm

LANDGRAF: Coronavirus Update State Rep. Brooks Landgraf Odessa American

Right now our country and state face a unique health threat with the outbreak of the corona virus (COVID-19). We're not absolutely sure how serious this virus is, but as an Eagle Scout, I believe it's best to always be prepared.

As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to grow in the United States, the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas Division of Emergency Management are working around the clock to ensure Texas can respond appropriately. Texas has learned from past emergency events, such as the Ebola outbreak in 2014 and hurricane Harvey in 2017. As a result, we have developed best practices to keep Texans safe in times of emergency.

While our state and nation take necessary steps to maintain community health and safety, it's important to realize that everyone can take action to make a difference. Simple things your grandmother always told you (like washing your hands and covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze) can go a long way toward keeping you from getting the virus or spreading it to others. A little spring cleaning and disinfecting can do a lot of good as well.

However, it is paramount for everyone to remain calm during this time of uncertainty. About 80 percent of cases are mild with most people not needing hospitalization, and those at the greatest risk are older individuals and people with underlying health conditions.

At this time, you should not anticipate any kind of major disruption to normal life. Texas public health providers, emergency management, state agencies, and many others are working to combat the spread of the virus for as long as necessary. By practicing good hygiene, staying home if you're sick and remaining informed every Texan can play a part in keeping our communities safe. For any additional information, please feel free to go to https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/ for the latest information on this situation in Texas.

God bless Texas!

Posted in on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 12:36 pm.

