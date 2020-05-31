GUEST VIEW: Managing COVID in skilled nursing centers

There is no question that frustration over restrictions and limitations in our lives due to the spread of the coronavirus is reaching a boiling point with some people and among some communities. That, compounded with the vexing aspect of this virus, being extremely contagious and in many cases, unpredictable depending on whose body it enters, is creating tension and fear. It is important to remember the virus can rob people of their health but we can’t let it steal our good will, our hope or our civility.

As a long term care provider delivering care to residents in Crane and Odessa, my team members and I feel the weight of our responsibility every waking moment. I’ve had the opportunity for 30 years to observe the kind of people who work in skilled nursing communities. They are kind, compassionate, empathetic people who take seriously their mission to care for a very vulnerable population. While there are outliers in every profession from health care to public safety to education – I firmly believe most people who do that kind of work have a heart to serve.

In the midst of this public health crisis, nursing homes are called “hotbeds” for the coronavirus and are “linked” to outbreaks. The truth is that our immunity weakens as we age and as the body wears down we more easily develop other conditions that can compromise our health. This is the perfect host for a hungry virus that can invade a fragile body and take it down. So while it is unsettling and disturbing – it is not shocking that seniors comprise a high percentage of those taken ill and tragically die every flu season and certainly now with COVID-19.

I know how hard the team members in our long term care communities are working to protect their patients while risking their own health. Every day feels like an uphill battle and when a resident comes out of isolation having survived the vagaries of this virus – there is a collective exhale and a glance upward to acknowledge an answered prayer. Many of these direct care providers raise their families here, send their children to local schools and pay the taxes that keep government services running and as we open back up – will contribute to the economic revival. They have my respect and I believe they deserve respect and frankly, a lot of gratitude from our community.

That’s why I was shocked when on a recent Friday two armed law officers showed up at our doors in Crane and refused to let anyone in or out. They blocked the front and back doors of our community.

For hours, there was no explanation offered as to why this was happening.

Many care providers had to get home to young children, make dinners and start their evenings. Hours later a judge’s order was finally presented to our executive director of operations. Forty-five minutes after receiving the order, it was lifted. We were told the facility was in quarantine and the lockdown took place because a contract therapist tested positive at nearby Odessa and had also seen patients in our facility at Crane.

These actions were over the top, inappropriate, intentionally intimidating, inexplicably aggressive – and did nothing to help our residents.

For the record, I respect Governor Abbott’s mandate for all skilled nursing employees and residents to test for COVID-19 as these efforts will expose asymptomatic individuals who pass through screening processes and unknowingly spread the virus. It is clear that through this act, as with nearly every state that has ramped up testing, cases in Texas will increase.

That does not mean that skilled nursing providers aren’t doing everything they can to protect the health of residents and their own. Locking down a skilled nursing community without rationale or notice due to individuals testing positive is simply illogical. Other skilled nursing homes in Texas have had confirmed cases for the majority of residents, and no local law enforcement was called in to barricade the doors.

Crane’s local judge was quoted in a story saying, “If Crane Memorial Hospital didn’t step up and test those employees earlier, we wouldn’t even be anywhere cuz they [Focused Care at Crane] made zero effort to get anybody tested or do anything…..”

Here is the fact: Focused Care at Crane had already scheduled a May 26 testing date for residents to meet Governor Abbott’s mandate. A resident exhibiting symptoms was tested Sunday, May 17, and a positive result was reported on Tuesday, May 19. Over the following two days, team members were tested. Family members are notified of any residents who test positive and positive team members are sent home to quarantine for 14 days, while residents testing positive are being cared for in isolation until they test negative. Additionally, all team members who test positive and fulfill the quarantine time designated by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), are required by Focused Care to test negative twice before returning to work. Under the Judge’s order, our residents were tested Friday, May 22nd, so we have cancelled the previously scheduled date for testing. To suggest that Focused Care at Crane is not acting on testing is simply false.

Let’s let doctors be doctors, nurses be nurses and long term care providers be long term care providers. It is highly unproductive to execute a show of force by law enforcement and create fear in residents, those who care for them and passersby. Making unsubstantiated claims is equally unproductive.

I would hope the community of Crane recognizes that our values are their values and that the safety and well-being of our residents and team members are paramount. This is no time for grandstanding. We are trying to save people’s lives.

Let’s all stay on the high road while we manage our way through this.

Mark McKenzie is the founder and CEO of Focused Post Acute Care Partners that operates 31 skilled nursing communities throughout Texas.