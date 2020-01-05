GUEST VIEW: Let’s just call bull on all of this

Green New Dealers now eruct that “emissions” from cows are helping to heat up the planet. Dominion Energy of Virginia wants to use those emissions to help heat people’s homes.

The Richmond-based energy company, which supplies electricity and natural gas (which is basically methane) to parts of Virginia and North Carolina as well as to parts of West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania, just announced a $200 million deal with the Dairy Farmers of America to make use of all that very natural gas.

Which won’t be collected from the tailpipes of the cows.

Anaerobic digesters supplied by a company called Vanguard Renewables will be used to sequester methane from cow manure; the vapors captured, concentrated and distributed through a network of pipelines.

But this gas comes at a cost.

Natural natural gas — also known as “biogas” — costs significantly more than the current national average of about $6 per 1,000 cubic feet for methane gas that comes out of the ground rather than out of the behinds of livestock, because it is not as concentrated and because it has to be processed more intensively.

Natural gas that comes out of the ground doesn’t require anaerobic generators and so on; it is an almost free byproduct oil extraction as natural gas is found wherever oil is discovered.

The fracking boom that has made the United States energy independent in terms of oil has also dramatically increased the supply of non-bovine natural gas, the price of which has gone down by about $3 per 1,000 cubic feet since 2018.

So why bother with bovine gas given the ample supply of easier-to-get and cheaper-to-get natural gas?

Because there’s more money in it.

Not from the natural buying and selling of a product for which there is a market but because of mandates for what are styled “renewable” fuels.

Bovine emissions qualify. And it is not just the gas that gets passed.

Energy companies like Dominion can accrue — and sell — “carbon credits” for producing “renewable” energy to smaller energy companies that haven’t got $200 million to invest in repurposing under-the-tail emissions.

These are the same carbon credits that float Elon Musk’s electric car business. Tesla Motors sells credits for building “zero emissions” electric cars to other car companies that don’t build “zero emissions” electric cars themselves, but which are required to build a certain number of them each year in order to be allowed to sell any cars at all.

It’s cheaper to pay Elon for these credits than it is to design, build and try to sell their own electric cars.

Elon gets the check — and the bill gets paid by the people buying the company’s non-electric cars, the cost of which goes up to offset the cost of the checks made out to Elon.

It’s essentially legalized extortion, politely euphemized.

As The Wall Street Journal put in in a recent piece on the Dominion deal: Repurposing bovine emissions can “ ... generate valuable and tradable carbon offset credits.”

The Journal piece doesn’t explain the “value” to rate payers, whose gas bills will inevitably go up because of all of this “investment.” Which is only the most recent such “investment.”

Earlier this year, Dominion put $500 million toward the capture of hog farts. And it’s not just Dominion. Every company that’s in the business of producing energy is also necessarily in the business of complying with these renewable mandates, which most people aren’t aware of but which everyone is paying for.

People notice their power bill has gone up, but instead of blaming environmental racketeering they blame the “greedy” power companies. These companies might try explaining to people why their bills keep getting higher, especially given energy (the non-bovine kind) is getting cheaper all the time.

Instead, they virtue-signal.

Diane Leopold, who is Dominion’s co-chief operating officer, says, “It’s an entire strategy on how we’re approaching sustainability and greenhouse gas reduction ... we’re looking to be a leader in clean energy.”

Kevin Chase of Vanguard Renewables, the company that builds the anaerobic digesters used to capture the natural natural gas, says: “A lot of the dairies that we’re talking to are going through succession plans and the younger dairymen coming through are all about being good stewards of the environment.”

The chief sustainability officer of the Dairy Farmers of America says, “This is just to have an additional harvest, to capture that methane that would otherwise just be emitted into the environment.”

He makes it seems so ... natural.

But it is all very artificial. And premised on a very convenient hysteria about a “crisis” that’s equally contrived, and profitable.

Having lost the argument that free markets impoverish people — almost all of whom regularly eat hamburgers and steak — the hysterics have shifted their opprobrium to the affluence that they once claimed to be denied to most people by the free market, arguing that the effluence of general affluence is now an existential threat.

Maybe the time has come to call bull on all of this.

Eric Peters has been covering transportation and regulatory issues for the last 25 years. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.