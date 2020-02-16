  • February 16, 2020

LANDGRAF: Strong Texas Women - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

LANDGRAF: Strong Texas Women

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, February 16, 2020 2:30 am

LANDGRAF: Strong Texas Women State Rep. Brooks Landgraf Odessa American

As the dust settled over the Alamo, Susanna Dickinson and her young daughter were among the only survivors. Despite being ordered by Santa Anna to inform Sam Houston that resistance was futile, she rallied the troops and provided key information that helped secure victory over the Mexican army in San Jacinto a month later on April 21, 1836.

In 1842, an Austin innkeeper named Angelina Eberly fired a six-pound cannon into the General Land Office in an attempt to thwart a plan to move the Texas national archives from Austin to Houston and make Houston the capital city of the Republic of Texas. Mrs. Eberly’s victory in the “Texas Archive War” is immortalized by a bronze statue of her firing the famous cannon on Congress Avenue in Austin.

Texas became the first state in the nation to elect a woman governor during a general election in 1924. Governor Miriam Ferguson, better known as “Ma,” fought against the Ku Klux Klan and guided our state to weather the beginnings of the Great Depression during her two non-consecutive terms as governor.

Texas has an enduring history of strong women. And I don’t think I’ll get much push back when I say that West Texas women are a notch or two above the rest! However, even the toughest women can get stuck in abusive relationships or fall victim to abuse.

It happened to Monica Deming; a strong, single mother murdered by an ex-boyfriend with a prior history of abuse that he concealed from everyone. That is why we worked so hard to pass Monica’s Law in 2019. I’m proud to report implementation of the statewide online protective order registry is on track to be launched on September 1, 2020. Monica’s Law makes public information about violent abuses more accessible, and it will save lives and help prevent domestic violence.

The Texas Legislature also passed House Bill 8 and House Bill 616 in 2019. These bills, along with additional funding provided in the state budget, eliminate the backlog of decades of untested rape kits and streamline procedures for processing and collecting evidence in sexual assault cases.

As we mark Valentine’s Day this weekend, if you find yourself in a healthy relationship, be thankful and remember to treat your significant other the way you want them to treat you. If you are among the many Texans who need help or just need someone to talk to, please reach out to the Crisis Center of West Texas at 432-333-2527 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

God bless Texas!

Posted in on Sunday, February 16, 2020 2:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
48°
Humidity: 68%
Winds: SW at 6mph
Feels Like: 45°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 76°/Low 47°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

monday

weather
High 78°/Low 42°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 54°/Low 36°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]