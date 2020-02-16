LANDGRAF: Strong Texas Women

As the dust settled over the Alamo, Susanna Dickinson and her young daughter were among the only survivors. Despite being ordered by Santa Anna to inform Sam Houston that resistance was futile, she rallied the troops and provided key information that helped secure victory over the Mexican army in San Jacinto a month later on April 21, 1836.

In 1842, an Austin innkeeper named Angelina Eberly fired a six-pound cannon into the General Land Office in an attempt to thwart a plan to move the Texas national archives from Austin to Houston and make Houston the capital city of the Republic of Texas. Mrs. Eberly’s victory in the “Texas Archive War” is immortalized by a bronze statue of her firing the famous cannon on Congress Avenue in Austin.

Texas became the first state in the nation to elect a woman governor during a general election in 1924. Governor Miriam Ferguson, better known as “Ma,” fought against the Ku Klux Klan and guided our state to weather the beginnings of the Great Depression during her two non-consecutive terms as governor.

Texas has an enduring history of strong women. And I don’t think I’ll get much push back when I say that West Texas women are a notch or two above the rest! However, even the toughest women can get stuck in abusive relationships or fall victim to abuse.

It happened to Monica Deming; a strong, single mother murdered by an ex-boyfriend with a prior history of abuse that he concealed from everyone. That is why we worked so hard to pass Monica’s Law in 2019. I’m proud to report implementation of the statewide online protective order registry is on track to be launched on September 1, 2020. Monica’s Law makes public information about violent abuses more accessible, and it will save lives and help prevent domestic violence.

The Texas Legislature also passed House Bill 8 and House Bill 616 in 2019. These bills, along with additional funding provided in the state budget, eliminate the backlog of decades of untested rape kits and streamline procedures for processing and collecting evidence in sexual assault cases.

As we mark Valentine’s Day this weekend, if you find yourself in a healthy relationship, be thankful and remember to treat your significant other the way you want them to treat you. If you are among the many Texans who need help or just need someone to talk to, please reach out to the Crisis Center of West Texas at 432-333-2527 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

God bless Texas!