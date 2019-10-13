  • October 13, 2019

THE IDLE AMERICAN: Two Rays of Sunshine - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

THE IDLE AMERICAN: Two Rays of Sunshine

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, October 13, 2019 6:30 am

THE IDLE AMERICAN: Two Rays of Sunshine by Dr. Don Newbury Odessa American

Ray Hildebrand, who wrote and sang “Hey, Paula” with college classmate Jill Jackson in 1963, admits to being “older than dirt,” but quickly adds that he’s still “kicking up dust,” despite entering his 80th year a few weeks hence.

In fact, he’s “on track” to exceed the longevity of another “Ray”—this one named “Price”—who died at age 87 a half-dozen years ago after 65 years in music.

Though the two “Rays” never met, Price sang Hildebrand’s, “Say I Do” on his 51st and final album, thus rejuvenating a song that was released around 1970.

 

Hildebrand forfeited ongoing national fame when he walked away from popular music venues within months of “Hey, Paula” release. He chose to focus on writing and singing contemporary gospel songs.

He has written some 500 songs—more than 300 published—and has chosen to appear in churches, schools, jails, care centers and Fellowship of Christian athletes’ conferences throughout the country.

When he’s back in Texas Nov. 1-11 for several gigs, Ray is billed as the “new and improved Hildebrand.” We’re not talking his music, but rather his body. Since age 75, he’s acquired a pace maker, one new hip, a new knee and all new teeth.

 

Several years ago, Hildebrand met Price’s stepmother in a most unusual way.

For 67 years, Hildebrand’s late father-in-law was a Baptist pastor, much of that time at FBC Smithville, near Tyler. For many years, Ray and his late wife Judy and their two children traveled from Kansas City to Smithville twice annually to visit her parents. Ray continued to do so after Judy’s death two decades ago.

During almost every visit, Ray sang a “special” at church.

On his final visit to Smithville, he arrived barely in time for church, harried from the long ride from Kansas. He thought maybe “just this once” he wouldn’t be called on for the “special.” But, the song leader spotted him, inviting him “front and center” for a song.

He sang, “Say I Do” a cappella.

After the service, a spindly older lady made a “beeline” to him. “Of all my son’s songs, ‘Say I Do’ is my favorite,” she said. “You did such a good job with it.” Who would have guessed Price’s mom since he was age three would be a member of the tiny church?

 “I’m glad you liked it,” Ray said. He pressed her hand and hugged her warmly, determined NOT to “set her straight” on who wrote the song.

Heaven knows Price wrote and sang hundreds of songs, and his Cherokee Cowboys’ band of the 50s and 60s included the likes of Willie Nelson, Johnny Paycheck and Roger Miller.

“God gave me the words for ‘Say I Do’,” Ray maintains. One stanza goes like this: “And they say you’ll never know, ‘Till you walk up to that Man, And you look into those eyes of love, And you touch his nail-scarred hands, And then if you can walk away, Knowing all He died to do, That’s when I’ll just have to say, ‘I guess He didn’t die for you’.”

Christian music lovers can find all the verses on “YouTube,” along with numerous other Hildebrand songs, including another favorite, “Mr. Balloon Man.”

His talent and Christian witness are long established. For example, he was guest soloist at five Billy Graham Crusades.

I’ve been privileged to know him since our student years at Howard Payne University. He’s “the real deal.”

Dates for Hildebrand’s Texas tour this year include Nov. 1, Brownwood, Redstone Park Assisted Living Facility and HPU homecoming banquet; Nov. 4, Heritage Place Senior Living, Burleson; Nov. 7, Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, Abilene, and Albany Public Library, and Nov. 10, Lake Leon Baptist Church, Eastland, and First United Methodist Church, Cleburne.

He’s sure to sing “Say I Do” at all engagements.

After all, it was Mrs. Price’s favorite of all her son’s songs.

 

Dr. Newbury is a former educator who “commits speeches” round about. Comments or inquiries to: newbury@speakerdoc.com. Ph.: 817-447-3872. Web: www.speakerdoc.com. Twitter: @donnewbury. Facebook: don newbury.  

Posted in on Sunday, October 13, 2019 6:30 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
50°
Humidity: 52%
Winds: SSW at 5mph
Feels Like: 48°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 85°/Low 61°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.

monday

weather
High 80°/Low 64°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 84°/Low 49°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]