LANDGRAF: Texas is serious about limited government

We’re the only large state with a legislature that meets bi-annually, saving taxpayer dollars and providing predictable regulations for families and businesses. We don’t have a state income tax, and even added an amendment to the Texas Constitution in 2019 to forbid a state income tax in Texas forever. We also don’t have a statewide property tax.

That last part is sometimes confusing, because you’ve heard state officials talk about property tax relief for decades in Texas. But the reality is that property values are determined by your local appraisal district, and your property tax rate is established by the taxing unit, the city or school district, for example, often requiring a rate-approval election. These local taxing units are led by individuals who are all elected by voters.

I also want to note, because many of you have asked, that the appraisals that most of you have received for your property this year are not a reflection of what your property tax burden will be. The tax rates must still be set later this year by each local taxing unit.

So, if property values and tax rates are assessed locally, what role does the state government have in your ultimate property tax bill? That’s a very good question.

State law requires property values to be assessed based on market value on January 1 of each year. State law also limits who can collect property taxes and what your property tax revenue can be used for, and requires local voter approval if a taxing unit attempts to raise the rate over a certain level, known as the rollback or “voter approval” tax rate.

In 2019, I was proud to cosponsor Senate Bill 2, which cut the voter approval tax rate from 8% to 3.5% for cities and counties, lowering the threshold that must be met for voters to approve a proposed tax rate which gives voters and taxpayers more of a say in how much their property is taxed. SB 2 also increased transparency in the appraisal process by requiring property owners to be able to see, in real time, how each individual taxing unit’s budget decisions will impact their individual tax bills and by how much.

SB 2 gives property owners knowledge that they didn’t have before. And knowledge is power when it comes to protesting appraisals or considering rate increase proposals.

Governor Abbott is now calling on local governments to find ways to reduce the tax burden on Texans. I agree with the governor, because property owners should not be saddled with rising property taxes while dealing with this pandemic.

I am constantly frustrated with property tax increases in Texas, especially in our part of the state where so much of the value is based on the minerals in the ground. While I am proud of what we accomplished in 2019, it is clear that much more needs to be done.

You can rest assured that I will seek remedies for Texas property owners now and in the upcoming legislative session. Any government that taxes people out of their homes and businesses is no government at all, especially without the consent of the governed.

God bless Texas,

Brooks Landgraf