GUEST VIEW: God will show up

I was about eight years old, she was nine. She lived down the street and occasionally stayed with us when her mom and dad stayed out late. This particular night, I didn’t know Sarah was in the house. I had gotten out of bed to use the restroom. The one in the hall was being used, so I sleepily barged into my parents’ bedroom to use theirs. Halfway to my destination, I noticed my parents were not in their room; instead, two 9-year-old eyes were staring directly at me. There I stood, exposed, in all my 8-year-old glory in nothing but my whitie tighties, frozen with fear…

This must have been what man and woman felt like in one of the first stories described in the Bible. Life was good. They had everything they needed: relationship with God, each other, and a purpose in their work. Then one day, everything changed. Adam and Eve decided to define good and evil on their own terms. They rebelled against their creator. God calls this sin. Immediately they recognized their nakedness and covered themselves with fig leaves. When God arrived on the scene, both of them hid for fear, embarrassment, and shame. They were exposed. Once they were deeply connected with God and one another. Now they were building barriers in between themselves and everyone and everything they used to love. Sin will do that. It separates humanity from God and one from another. Our sin makes us hide from God and hide from relationships. We cover ourselves with fig leaves because of the unbearable shame. But our fig leaves don’t work. They provide just enough cover to make it feel as if we can get past the shame of the moment.

It’s not what God created us for.

In a moment that points vividly to Easter. Not waiting for mankind to come to Him, God arrives in their front yard and allows them to fess up. He covers their guilt and shame. The consequences of their sin was real, but so was His grace.

There would be another time God would come into mankind’s front yard. A time when he would call upon all who heard the good news to repent of their sin. Where he would cover our guilt and shame. That’s what we celebrate this Easter. The God who came to us, called us to repentance, died on a cross and three days later rose from the dead. It is through Jesus; our shame is removed. It is through Jesus our connection to God is repaired. It is through Jesus our relationships are restored.

This Easter is different for many reasons. Traditions have been tabled. The family you typically celebrate with has been pared down. Job insecurity is a reality for many in the Basin. The COVID-19 pandemic has created fear and anxiety beyond what most have ever experienced. And for some, your connection to God and others is non-existent.

My prayer is that in the middle of this quiet chaos, God would show up in your front yard. When He does, don’t hide or cover-up. He isn’t there to load you up with shame. He’s there to take it away. Walk in humility. Repent. Trust in Jesus. He will remove not only your shame, but also the sin that caused it.

Daniel Stephens is the Lead Pastor of Mid-Cities Church, you can join him weekly online at www.midcities.org. Adapted from Genesis 1-3.