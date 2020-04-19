GUEST VIEW: It is time we take rural healthcare seriously

The COVID-19 crisis has brought into laser focus the vulnerability of our public health system. This is especially true in rural counties which have become increasingly dependent on urban areas for medical care. The prospect that a pandemic could overwhelm the capacity of urban hospitals makes the problem clear—what happens to the 60 million people who live in rural America? Congressional District 11 is a prime example.

There are no hospitals in thirty percent of our counties. At one time there were hospitals in Strawn, Rising Star, Baird, Santa Anna, Gorman, Mason, Robert Lee, Sterling City, San Saba, Menard, Cisco, Ranger, Dublin, Goldthwaite, and De Leon. They are all gone. Many of those that remain struggle to survive.

This is nothing new nor am I the first to highlight the problem. Rural healthcare and public health have long been in a precarious position. For decades government at all levels has failed to address the need for a sustainable rural healthcare system, and strong public health institutions. Before the current pandemic has even begun to recede, further cuts loom over our county hospitals that will deprive them of hundreds of millions of dollars they rely upon to keep the doors open.

Rural healthcare is not just a matter of going to the doctor or being treated in your local community. When the nearest capable medical facility is 50 to 100 or more miles away it can be a matter of life and death. When a global pandemic threatens to stretch urban hospitals to the breaking point, where are patients who live in smaller counties to turn for help?

Rural healthcare is also about economic development and opportunity. As a City Council member I was intimately involved in recruiting businesses to bring jobs to my community. Companies look for three things before they will even consider investing in a community—good housing, good schools, and good medical care. Without good medical care, the chances of a rural community attracting outside investment are slim to none.

When you boil it down, failing to invest in rural hospitals and public health is to decide that the economic welfare and future of people who live in rural Texas are not important. We like to say we support farmers, ranchers, and the rural way of life. All too often that is where the support ends. Words cost nothing. What we need is action.

It is time we take rural healthcare seriously. To do that, we must choose leaders and representatives who will make it a real priority. We did not get here over night, and we will not fix it overnight. But there are four things we should be doing right now to stop the bleeding.

RENEW THE CAH PROGRAM. Congress must renew the Critical Access Hospital Program which is the primary support of rural health and emergency care. Without this program, many rural hospitals would cease to exist.

CREATE STEP-DOWN RURAL HOSPITALS. Congress must create Step-Down Rural Hospitals. These would allow rural communities to operate a scaled down hospital rather than being forced to close.

STRENGTHEN RURAL PRIMARY CARE. A hospital does not do much good without providers to work there. Rural hospitals are in critical need of primary care providers. Even the urban hospitals in our district have difficulty recruiting specialists, including psychiatric and mental health specialties. This is a national problem we have to address.

RESTORE A ROBUST PUBLIC HEALTH SYSTEM. Over the last thirty years or more we have slowly dismantled our public health system. We are seeing the fruits of that all around us right now. Public health departments help prevent not only epidemics and pandemics, but they also protect all of us from such mundane health concerns as resurgent tuberculosis, sexually transmitted diseases, and contaminated food and drinking water. We must restore this system on a state and national level.

We can’t wait until 2021 to get to work on these. The time to start is now.