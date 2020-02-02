LANDGRAF: Prioritizing school safety

Governor Greg Abbott's report on “Improving School Safety in Texas” details changes since the 2017-2018 school year, including that more than 10,000 school officials have been trained in mental health first aid, additional funds have gone to mental health services, and the state has seen a 325% increase in certified armed school staff.

As the state and nation debates why these tragedies seem to be on the rise, and what we can do to mitigate the causes, children across Texas need to wake up every day and go to a school that provides a safe environment for them to receive an education.

My colleagues in the Texas House of Representatives and I worked diligently last year to protect school children by passing hard security improvements. Specifically, the Texas Legislature passed a series of sweeping school finance bills last session — House Bill 3, Senate Bill 11, and Senate Bill 500 — to make available ample funds for school districts across our state to physically enhance security measures.

These bills received overwhelming support across the state of Texas and were signed into law by Governor Abbott in June of 2019.

This funding now allows school districts across the state to invest in hard security improvements such as bullet-resistant glass, metal detectors, armed resource officers, rotating sheriff deputies, and even facial recognition camera surveillance systems that can identify if a suspended or expelled student has entered a school.

The private sector has also gotten involved. Companies like Mutualink have been employed by some ISD's to manage their emergency response communications, connecting schools directly to local law enforcement, giving first responders better situational awareness before they reach a scene. Schools are also hiring organizations such as ALICE (Alert-Lockdown-Inform-Counter-Evacuate) to provide state-of-the-art active-shooter training for students, teachers and faculty.

Empowering schools to find the right combination of security enhancements that work for their population is at the crux of the funding provided by the Texas Legislature. Each school district is unique and has its own set of needs, but in every school district leaders should feel in control, teachers should feel supported, parents should feel at ease, and students should feel safe.

I look forward to continuing to work with Governor Abbott and my colleagues in the Texas House of Representatives to find more solutions and resources to improve school safety here in the Lone Star State.

God bless Texas!