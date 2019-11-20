  • November 20, 2019

NATIONAL VIEW: Another reason Texas rocks - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

NATIONAL VIEW: Another reason Texas rocks

THE POINT: Lone Star State voters pass new protection against an income tax.

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 2:30 am

NATIONAL VIEW: Another reason Texas rocks The Wall Street Journal Odessa American

Texas has become one of America’s fastest-growing states, thanks in part to its lack of a state income tax. So it was encouraging earlier this month when Lone Star State voters made it even more difficult to impose such a tax.

The Texas constitution since 1993 has barred the Legislature from imposing an income tax without the approval of voters in a statewide referendum. But with progressives working hard to turn Texas into another California, voters decided to raise the bar. Proposition 4 changes the state constitution to require income-tax legislation to win two-thirds support in both legislative chambers and majority approval in a referendum. It passed with 74% of the vote.

Nine states have no personal income tax, and Texas is the latest to protect a political model that leads to higher GDP growth, employment and wages. Tennessee voters in 2014 backed 2-to-1 a constitutional amendment banning its Legislature from introducing taxes on payroll or earned personal income. Last year a super-majority of Florida voters supported a constitutional amendment that requires a two-thirds vote of each chamber of the Legislature to raise current taxes or enact new ones.

These measures are important obstacles to future narrow majorities that might seek to impose an income tax. They’re all the more important as the success of low-tax states attracts migrants who often carry the bad political habits of their former homes.

The citizens of California, New York, Connecticut and other states have learned the hard way that once an income tax is imposed, spending balloons and the march to ever-higher taxes is on. Democrats in Illinois, prodded by public unions, are now trying to rewrite their state constitution to kill its requirement for a flat income tax. Taxpayers need every procedural fortification they can get from the relentless forces of tax and spend.

Posted in on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 2:30 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
60°
Humidity: 76%
Winds: S at 9mph
Feels Like: 59°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 54°
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

thursday

weather
High 72°/Low 44°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

friday

weather
High 57°/Low 38°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]