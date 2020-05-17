  • May 17, 2020

GUEST VIEW: Rural location should not prevent help - Odessa American: Guest Columns

e-Edition Subscribe

GUEST VIEW: Rural location should not prevent help

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, May 17, 2020 3:15 am

GUEST VIEW: Rural location should not prevent help By Johnathan Hladik Odessa American

While states are beginning to reopen in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, businesses are still hurting.

They will be for some time.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress in March was a good first step in helping businesses overcome economic challenges.

Under the plan, the Small Business Administration (SBA) is paying all loans owed to agency lenders, including principal, interest and fee payments, for six months. This allows business owners to use money set aside for their loan payment to meet payroll, cover utilities, and manage unexpected costs.

Unfortunately, this relief effort left out small, rural businesses with loans through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program (RMAP).

The Center for Rural Affairs has joined 64 other small business lenders in asking federal lawmakers to offer rural entrepreneurs an equal opportunity by including these same provisions in future legislation for business owners with RMAP loans.

Businesses with loans through RMAP have 10 or fewer employees, are located in a rural area, and have been unable to secure funding through the SBA due to an absence of local lenders or a lack of credit. Many are in the service industry—retail, restaurants, and salons—and are especially vulnerable today.

This policy has the potential to keep more than 1,000 entrepreneurs in business—real men and women on the streets of rural America who deserve to be treated equally. We urge Congress to move swiftly and address this oversight in any forthcoming legislation.

Johnathan Hladik is policy director of the Center for Rural Affairs Established in 1973, the Center for Rural Affairs is a private, non-profit organization working to strengthen small businesses, family farms and ranches, and rural communities through action oriented programs addressing social, economic, and environmental

Posted in on Sunday, May 17, 2020 3:15 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
64°
Humidity: 73%
Winds: ESE at 7mph
Feels Like: 64°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 90°/Low 66°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

monday

weather
High 99°/Low 71°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 101°/Low 71°
More sun than clouds. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]